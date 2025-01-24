YOUR AD HERE »

Letter: Smells like government extortion to me

Opinion |

Derek Place, Avon’s chief building official, says “money is not the motivation” for Avon’s new outdoor energy use guidelines. Ha! When a fee goes from “$300,000 under the old system” to “$1.7 million under the new system,” it smells like government extortion to me. 

Mike Guzik
Eagle

Letters to the Editor
See more

Support Local Journalism