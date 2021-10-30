Letter: Support for Vote Smart x5 candidates

I think it’s safe to presume all 11 school board candidates running are “for the children.“ Why else would they volunteer their time to this uncompensated cause?

So, being pro-child welfare aside, not all candidates spoke at a Lauren Boebert event (yes, I heard there was a bouncy house for the kids that made it all worthwhile), or protested a temporary rainbow flag being waved during Pride Week. Actions speak louder than words and these statements made my vote an easy decision.

Also, I feel it’s important to note that, regardless of the board members personal opinions on masks, the school board will continue to follow Public Health and CDC guidelines.

I will vote Smart x5 to support these sensible, experienced and driven candidates, who will be there for all of our children.

Carly Kleiman

EagleVail