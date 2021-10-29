Letter: Thanks for the music, Vail

To the town of Vail and all else involved, this summer’s pop-up concert venues in Lionshead and Solaris were just what we all needed after a very trying 2020. To all the participants, including Scott Rednor, Michael Jude, Jon Michel, Rob Eaton Sr. and Jr., Kory Montgomery, and the crew from Shakedown Bar, we all are grateful over here in Lionshead for such a great summer.

From the outstanding quality of the music to seeing smiling faces out in the mall again, we would like to say thanks again to the town of Vail for putting on such a great summer/fall series. This town has some world-class musicians that are very happy to entertain and play for us locals in this awesome Vail Valley! Kudos, town of Vail! Let’s keep the concert series rolling every year!

Dennis Foley

Vail