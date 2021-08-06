Letter: The need for accuracy

How disappointing is it to see the headline of the Aug. 3 Vail Daily stating the start of school is three weeks away when, in fact, it actually is less than two weeks until the Aug. 16 start date. Additionally, official correspondence from the Eagle County School District to (at least) Eagle Valley High School students states that the first day of school is September 16!!

Is this what we should expect — misinformation because of someone’s lack of oversight?

It would be my opinion that the need for accuracy is greatest on the most observable news source in the area, the Vail Daily, as well as on our educational system to provide accurate correspondence, especially when spending taxpayer dollars to send it.

Tony Tvarkunas

Eagle