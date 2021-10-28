Letter: The right school board candidates for our kids

Please vote for school board candidates Kelly Alter, Lelia Conlin, Michelle Stecher, Juan Peña, and Dan Reynolds. They, like me, have cumulatively spent 1000’s of hours in our schools up and down the valley and have the experience and know-how to hit the ground running.

My first child started kindergarten at Homestake Peak School in 2011. I have spent 10 years and countless hours volunteering at HPS. I spend so much time volunteering at HPS, new teachers often ask if I work there.

After 10 years of extensive volunteering, I have a good idea of the inner workings and day-to-day things that happen in a K-8th grade building. I have done everything from shovel snow, create our Spanish speaking PTA, start a year-round Adopt a Family, find household items for new staff, build picnic tables, wear costumes, work lunch duty, get yelled at in the drop-off lane, you name it, I have done it.

Unless you spend a lot of time in the schools, you cannot pretend to know what it takes to educate our kids. I assure you it is not anything like when you and I went to school. And, I can ensure that everyone in that building has our kids’ best interests at the top of their hearts and minds.

Unfortunately, public school isn’t all about reading, writing, and arithmetic (and not “academic outcomes” as is one candidate’s sole focus). School staff are making sure kids have breakfast, get lunch, have food over long breaks, that middle schoolers wear deodorant, that kids have winter coats, have the internet to work at home, and that kids know how to navigate the digital world.

We live in a community that has poverty, plain and simple, and for some, school hours in the public school are the safest, warmest, and friendliest place they have all day. The first key to successful learning is a level playing field, and we can’t have that unless we raise everyone up. VoteSmart x5 candidates are committed to all students’ basic needs and outcomes, and have the track record of time in our schools to first hand understand their role and responsibility to serve our community on school board.

Mary Blair

EagleVail