Letter: The smart choices for school board

As longtime residents of Eagle County, we urge citizens to vote in the Eagle County School Board election. Juan Pena, Michelle Stecher, Kelly Alter and Dan Reynolds are bipartisan and committed leaders.

As parents of four adult children who attended public, private and Christian schools in Eagle County, we know “one size education” does not fit each child. School is not the place for Board of Education members to experiment with their personal ideologies. Keep our schools independent and vote for these candidates who are qualified to work with teachers and administrators. Let’s support and celebrate all students, their learning styles and their diversities. Please vote Nov. 2.

Jackie and Tom Higgins

Vail