Letter: Trying to find common ground

Dan Hansen stated the obvious in his letter on Sunday. From the center-left, there is little I disagree with. It’s a bit worse, however, as we can’t understand how you reach your conclusions and you can’t understand how we reach ours.

So what do we do in this country of ours that we both love? For me, I have reached out to several with your perspective to talk and find common ground. All I have heard is that “why bother —you libs never listen.”

As long as that lasts, I fear for the future.

Mike Block

Eagle