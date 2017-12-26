Letter: Use this acronym to recall the skiers’ responsibility code when you’re on the mountain

Editor's note: This is part of a series regarding safety as a subset of something larger that could be called WeCare, by Paul Rondeau.

This is Part 1, of a two-part series, focusing on Your Responsibility Code. It's the national standard set of rules of the mountain for skiers and riders. Today, it's all about recalling the code's eight do's and do-not's. I have trouble remembering, at a moment's notice, more than a few.

So, a solution for recall is an acronym, highlighting the first word as a key word that might trigger your memory coming up with a fuller context for each of the eight rules. So, it's the CODE to KNOW:

C — Control with ability to stop and avoid other folks and things.

O — Obstructing is stopping where you block trails or can't be seen.

D — Devices are needed to prevent runaway skis or boards.

E — Everyone ahead has the right-of-way; they need their space.

To

K — Knowledge and ability to load and unload lifts, tows, etc.

N — Never start out without looking or yielding to those in the right-of-way.

O — Open trails or areas only, else you will lose your pass.

W — Warning and heads-up signs are to be observed.

The statements following each key word are slightly modified for reasons of creating an acronym or simplification. For complete statement of the rules in a legal sense, the formal language is found in trail maps and postings elsewhere. Note, my acronym is not copy-protected; any ski area is free to use or modify it — hint, hint.

Paul Rondeau

Vail