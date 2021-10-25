Letter: Vote no increasing term limits

Read the ballot carefully. Question Ballot 1A states ”Shall persons elected to the Office of County Commissioners be limited to serving three (3) consecutive terms,……”. Our county commissioners are presently limited to two terms and they want that term to be extended to three.

You may see “limited” and check “yes” if you want them limited to two terms. However, by answering “yes” you are actually supporting them going to three terms. Check “no” if you want them limited to two terms. Tricky wording!

Hilary Petrowski

Avon