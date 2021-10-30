Letter: What’s better under Biden?

Once during a spirited email tête-à-tête, Nate Peterson responded to a question I asked, writing, “I enforce the standards that protect the institution and keep the community conversation on track.”

Whether or not I agreed with Nate’s position is irrelevant, but as editor of the Vail Daily, I understand his point of view, so I’m asking him to print this letter to the editor that asks the straight forward question: “Vis-a-vis gas prices, inflation, empty shelves, increasing violent crime, the border, etc., can anyone cite a a single measured metric demonstrating how the Biden administration has made life better for the average American than the previous administration? I suspect that will garner a few responses.

Butch Mazzuca

Edwards