Letter: Yes on 6A to build a stronger community

It’s rare that a single opportunity comes along to invest in making our community stronger, safer, more inclusive and socially connected, but that’s exactly what Ballot Issue 6A is. It is an investment in our current wellness as much as it is in our future generations’.

This new direction will transform our current recreation facilities into multi-generational and multicultural community centers that will benefit all community members. For older adults, this will be more than accessible exercise facilities. It will be a place where healthy aging programs and other community-based organizations can collaborate to offer services or resources to our aging community members, such as educational classes, services and benefits courses, or access to mental health resources.

All Access Rec will also offer spaces for youth to socialize, develop friendships, and support one another, all of which is critically important for healthy youth development. In addition to serving as a safe place for our youth to build connectedness to one another, the proposed facilities may also foster opportunities for volunteerism and multi-generational mentoring that can bolster a sense of civic responsibility and increased self-confidence for youth.

Income level and the perspectives of our community members will play a significant role in future access. All Access Rec is already incorporating the diverse experiences of our community to not only understand barriers, but more importantly implement plans, designs, and cost structures that can help overcome these barriers. This approach to the planning process will help ensure that the community members who can benefit most will also see these future community centers and social hubs as a welcoming environment.

Community spaces accessible to other organizations and social groups will further support wellness and broader interests. These new spaces can be utilized for delivering new programs and activities that support general well-being. Further, they can be places where artists, teachers, and entrepreneurs of all ages could come and lead an activity, conduct a focus group on their product or service, or try out a lesson or new group activity.

Mountain Rec’s strong track record of accountability and financial stewardship can offer assurance to voters in the success of this project. Its staff is dedicated to excellence, collaboration, and inclusion as demonstrated by their engagement process to help ensure the vision and final product meet the needs of our community and is accessible to all.

Heath Harmon

Eagle