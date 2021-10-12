Our View: Coggin, Rediker, Davis, Seibert for Vail Town Council

Vail is fortunate to have 10 bright, passionate candidates running for four seats on the Town Council in this election.

There’s not a bad choice to be made in the bunch. That said, we believe the best four candidates this year are incumbent Travis Coggin, former Council member Kim Newbury Rediker, Barry Davis and Pete Seibert.

Coggin brings both relative youth and experience to the board. Better yet, he understands both business and the unique challenges of trying to own a home in Vail. He also spent much of his youth in town, so understands what it’s like to be a kid in Vail.

Coggin believes in the processes of local government, arguments and all, but can address issues as they come, not as they linger.

Davis brings many of the qualities Vail needs on its Town Council. His business experience ranges from bartender to entrepreneur. That business experience is, we believe, essential for Vail. Departing Council member Jenn Bruno, the co-owner of a Vail Village retail store, and Mayor Dave Chapin, a minority partner in a Vail restaurant, brought an in-the-action perspective to the council that isn’t always present.

Davis also has young children in the local school. He’s one of only two candidates this year with young children at home. He lives in the Chamonix Townhomes neighborhood. If Vail’s serious about keeping people in town, and attracting more families, Davis’ voice will be important.

Seibert also lives in the Chamonix neighborhood. Again, that’s a good perspective for board members who want to truly understand at least part of the town’s attempts at creating workforce housing.

As someone who literally grew up with Vail, Seibert has a clear view of what made Vail great, and what it will take to keep the town on the right path.

Newbury Rediker has by far the most broad community service experience of all the candidates. She’s served two terms on the council, is currently a member of the Vail Recreation District Board of Directors and has served with many other community groups. She’s first-hand familiar with the town’s deed-restricted housing program, and has worked for several local businesses. She’s currently the assistant general manager of The Antlers Lodge.

You’ll notice that we’ve left incumbent Brian Stockmar off this short list. Normally, an incumbent who’s served diligently and honestly — as Stockmar has — would have a relatively easy path for endorsement for another term. That we aren’t endorsing him speaks more to the quality of the four candidates we’ve endorsed.

For the others who didn’t earn an endorsement, we hope all will continue their interest in serving their community, whether serving on the town’s different advisory boards to participating in community life in other ways.

Any of this year’s candidates could credibly serve on the Vail Town Council. But the insight, experience and temperament of Davis, Coggin, Seibert and Newbury Rediker make them the best choices in an important election year for the town. We believe they’ll also work best with the three council members not up for election this year.

