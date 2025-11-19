School Views: A season of gratitude

Philip Qualman



Each year during the holiday season, I take time to reflect on what I am thankful for, and the list continues to grow. I am grateful to face such a meaningful challenge.

Transformative community investments

In 2023, our voters approved a bond initiative, and we have been diligently putting those resources to work. In early 2026, we will open the Gypsum Early Learning Center, alongside two 20-unit apartment complexes for Eagle County School District staff. These apartments are strategically located adjacent to Gypsum Early Learning Center, Red Hill Elementary School, and Gypsum Creek Middle School. These projects address two of our community’s highest priorities: expanding early childhood education capacity for downvalley residents and advancing our Housing Master Plan to help mitigate Eagle County’s housing crisis.

I extend my deepest gratitude to our voters, operations team, the town of Gypsum, Haselden Construction, RA Nelson, and all subcontractors who have contributed to bringing these projects to fruition. This collaboration will benefit our community for years to come.

Appreciation for our dedicated staff

I am profoundly thankful for our staff. From bus drivers and facilities personnel to our nutritional services team and all educators working both inside and outside the classroom, as well as our office and district team members, our entire staff works collectively to provide everything our students need. This includes safe transportation, nutritious meals, well-maintained facilities, engaging instruction, and much more.

Eagle County School District exemplifies what I believe public education should be: a welcoming, engaging environment that honors the richness of our diverse cultures with integrity and respect. I am proud of and grateful to all staff members who make this vision a reality.

Recognizing our community partners

I would like to express my appreciation for our numerous community partners. They work tirelessly to address critical issues, including food insecurity, mental and emotional well-being, inclusion and acceptance of marginalized communities, providing outlets for students to pursue their faith and values, creating safe spaces for victims of domestic abuse, and so much more.

I understand how challenging life’s obstacles can be, and I am grateful to live in a community with available resources. To anyone facing difficulties, no matter how insurmountable they may seem, I encourage you to reach out and ask for help . I am thankful that we live in a place where assistance is accessible.

Gratitude for our families

I am thankful for our families. Whether you are a parent, grandparent, guardian or caring adult, you are essential to our collective success. This year, we have prioritized combating chronic absenteeism, as consistent student attendance is fundamental to our educational mission.

This effort requires your commitment and partnership, for which I am grateful. I am pleased to report that we are making measurable progress. As a father of two, I understand that parenting can sometimes feel like a thankless endeavor as children navigate life’s complexities. Please know that I recognize and appreciate your efforts to support your families in Eagle County. We are fortunate to call this place home.

Celebrating our students

Finally, I would like to thank our students. As a district serving over 6,000 students from diverse backgrounds, you represent what is good about our world. As I approach the conclusion of my tenure in this role, I reflect on a career dedicated to youth development and education.

I am grateful that I discovered the profound fulfillment that comes from a career in education. I have witnessed former students achieving remarkable accomplishments, from competing in the Olympics and serving our country to working alongside me here in the Eagle County School District. I also see kindergarteners walking to school with beaming smiles, excited to see their teachers and friends and begin their educational journey. I am thankful because I know their possibilities are limitless.

Regardless of how you spend your holiday, Happy Thanksgiving, Eagle County. Thank you for all the support.

Philip Qualman is the superintendent of Eagle County School District. Email him at philip.qualman@eagleschools.net .