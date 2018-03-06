Support Diane Mitsch Bush for U.S. House of Representatives (letter)

If we want a true representative from western Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives, we cannot do better than Diane Mitsch Bush.

First, as our state representative, she was able to get an amazing amount done because she can work across the aisle. How else could she be awarded Legislator of the Year by such diverse groups as Conservation Colorado and the Colorado Livestock Association?

She is highly intelligent and has a background in science, technology, engineering and math. She brings years of experience and an understanding of the real solutions Colorado needs. She has been a champion of economic opportunity for all, environmental protection and the conservation of public lands. Her knowledge of water and transportation issues is outstanding.

And last, but certainly not least, Diane just announced that she would not be taking any money from Corporate Political Action Committees in her 2018 campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives. Please support Diane with donations and your vote in November.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle