Using profanity is counterproductive when making any argument (letter)

I was amazed to read the responses to a column on May 28 by Glenn Beaton from Aspen. There were three responses from a shawn michael jones ( I dont think his name deserves capitals). It was a tirade laced with profanities to supposedly put forth his point. While his opinion may well be important, he might want to study up a little better to pick more appropriate adjectives and adverbs.

Using vulgarity and profanity to try and sway or convince someone to your way of thinking makes absolutely no sense and does more to sway readers away from your profanity-laced discourse.

Robert J Graff

Highland Beach, Florida