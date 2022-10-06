Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Be around to enjoy the sunshine

Gabriella Matus



When in the middle of an avalanche of seemingly never-ending bad news, there’s nothing like a ray of sunshine to soften the blows. As a resident of this beautiful valley for more than 20 years, and like most of us here, I truly enjoy the sunshine.

For me, that sunshine comes to me not only from the yellow ball in the sky, but also from so many other things, particularly the people. I have been blessed to have some wonderful people bolster my life here in this valley I call home.

That list starts with my husband who I met a 15-minute walk from our now home. We started a rollercoaster ride days later that made me a wife and mother. My two strong, supportive and sensitive sons were both born at Vail Health. These core three have given my life such purpose and shown me the depths of love.

Along the way, I’ve met some fun (and funny), interesting (and interested) people with whom I’ve cemented strong friendships. And for the past seven-and-a-half years, I’ve been further blessed with mission-driven work that helps make this valley an even better place to live than nature gave us. What’s more, I do this work with smart and dedicated people whom I consider my work family.

Last February, however, a dark cloud rolled over and that snow base cut loose. Breast cancer started the slide. A month later, I had a double mastectomy. A month after that, I started five months of intensive chemotherapy, followed by six weeks of daily radiation. Then three weeks of the holidays and in January, I slipped on the ice and crushed my first lumbar vertebrae. B

Support Local Journalism Donate



Bones don’t much like chemotherapy. By the end of June after some testing and insurance shenanigans, I had reconstructive surgery. Ten days later, it’s COVID-19, and not the “it’s just like a cold” kind. Ten days after that, I slipped again and this time it was lumbar two and three. Back on my back for months. Just as it’s starting to ease up, I land in the hospital with cellulitis.

That was last Thursday. This brings me to the last group of amazing people. And that is simply so many of the people in this valley who cared for me, fed me, connected me with others in my situation, brought me hope, and provided sunshine in a myriad of ways.

One organization, in particular, brought a much-needed ray of sunshine early on, and right when I needed it. The Vail Breast Cancer Group, which operates underneath the Vail Valley Charitable Fund umbrella, has been in existence for 27 years, providing care and comfort through Shine On Bags and a $500 Day-to-Play check. This nonprofit also provides direct aid grants to those recently diagnosed, and who are experiencing a plethora of medical issues outside of those I’ve personally experienced.

Vail Breast Cancer Group immediately helped me know that I would be looked after. Yes, I was having excellent care at the Shaw Cancer Center, but this was a community connection that was focused on providing comfort and respite and was just the ray of sunshine needed.

I hope in this month of breast cancer awareness, we can all take the time to reflect on what we are thankful for and remember to do breast self-exams, schedule annual medical exams, and receive the recommended mammograms and ultrasounds. After all, we all want to be around to enjoy the sunshine.

Gabriella Matus is the senior director of Walking Mountains Science Center, and Vail Valley Charitable Fund and Vail Breast Cancer Group grant recipient. Find out more about the VVCF’s mission at VVCF.org.