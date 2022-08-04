Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Celebrating 26 years and nearly 2,000 grants

Some of them are more memorable than others. All of them have been important.

As the Vail Valley Charitable Fund nears our 26th anniversary in September, we can count nearly 2,000 friends and neighbors we have assisted with a grant to help them through a tough time. It is likely that we have helped someone that you care about.

Throughout our history, our mission has been to provide financial assistance to those who live or work in the Vail Valley who may be suffering from a medical crisis or long-term illness. To that end, we have, to date, granted nearly $9 million.

Over the years, we have expanded the services and aid that we provide. In addition to our direct aid grants for medical need, we operate the Eagle County Smiles program to provide for low-cost children’s dental needs, Eagle County Grins to address the dental needs of financially struggling adults, the Eagle County Moves program that offers affordable physical therapy, and the Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group that focuses on care and assistance for those afflicted with that awful and unfortunately ubiquitous disease.

Over the years as well, we have strengthened our ties with others in the local nonprofit community to help, with them, to make this place that we call home the kind of vibrant and caring community we all wish for it to be.

As we round the summer toward the beginning of our 27th year, we are thankful for the health and wellness of so many that we have served; for the energy, engagement, and commitment of the VVCF board; for our skilled and caring staff; for the too many volunteers to count who have given abundantly of their time and talents; and for the generosity of our many donors whose caring is translated directly through our outreach and our programs. To all of you, our hearts go out in gratitude.

This year, through the selflessness of our benefactors, and one in particular who wishes to remain anonymous, we were able to establish an endowment that will ensure our viability well into the future. If you are able, we would be grateful if you could join us in our mission to see that it is fully funded.

On Aug. 13, we will celebrate our anniversary, the summer, the coming together of the community with our Second Annual Brew’au at Nottingham Park in Avon, and the promise of our 27th year.

What is a Brew’au? You may ask.

It is a beer festival combined with a luau, of course!

This casual, relaxed, and family-friendly atmosphere will include live bands, activities for the kids and families, food trucks, beer tasting, a silent auction, connection with friends and families, water lanterns launched on the lake, and much, much more.

Please come join us from 4-8:30 on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Avon Performance Pavilion by the lake. We assure you a good time.

For 26 years, our mantra and our guiding light has been “It’s all about heart.” Please come share yours with ours. We look forward to your aloha at the Brew’au!

Rohn K. Robbins is the founder and board chair of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. Find out more about the VVCF’s mission at VVCF.org .