Vail Valley Charitable Fund: More than a race

Loss is hard. Thirteen years later and I’m still trying to figure out how to deal with it. Everyone loves to tell you how time will heal all. I don’t know if I agree with that.

Paige Genelin



Time hasn’t healed me, but it has normalized things. You get used to the way things are, and slowly accept they’ll never go back to the way they used to be. But time doesn’t heal the wound.

It could be a beautiful, sunny day and a simple word will take you to a different place, or a memory will hit you like a ton of bricks. In an instant, you’re right back, overcome with emotions as if it was the day it happened.

Over these last 13 years I’ve realized the thing that truly eases the pain of loss is love and support from your community. When the everyone comes together to care for you, the hole in your heart slowly starts to fill. It’s an indescribable feeling to know that there are so many people out there that genuinely care, and I cannot say enough good things about our Eagle County community.

Thirteen years ago, my mom, Laura Genelin, passed away after a year long battle with colon cancer. To this day, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with, and continue to deal with.

It’s an understatement to say that I am forever grateful for the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. They were there for us when my mother was battling cancer and have continued to be there for us long after her battle ended. During my mother’s battle, VVCF pulled the community together and showered us with constant love. When my mother’s fight ended, VVCF didn’t simply move on to the next case, they stood by us and made sure we were taken care of.

When the idea of the LG Triathlon was introduced to VVCF as a way to remember my mom and simultaneously support the community, there was no question that they would help us make this dream a reality. All these years later and the LG Tri is still going strong. The triathlon’s success wouldn’t be possible without the unbelievable backing of the community.

Regardless of fitness level, age, circumstance, or ability, the community shows up. The support is overwhelming. But perhaps my favorite part of the LG Triathlon is that its proceeds go to VVCF to help local families in need. To see another family receive the love and affection from the community and VVCF is incredible because I know just how big of an impact it has.

So if you’re on the fence about participating in this year’s LG Tri, let this be the push you need. You don’t have to be a world-class athlete or even a mediocre one. This triathlon is more than a race to the finish line, it’s an incredible opportunity to give back to our wonderful community and fill that void in someone’s heart.

Paige Genelin is the daugher of Laura Genelin, the namesake of the annual LG Triathlon in Eagle. Find out more about the VVCF’s mission at vvcf.org/.