Van Beek: You’re invited to a summer block party

Sun and fun — it’s what summer is all about. Pool parties, barbeques, softball, lawn chairs filled with people judging others … I mean, pleasantly conversing about fellow neighbors. It’s one of the best times of the year.

Since the only block party ideas I know take place on a cell block, I asked others about their favorites.

I’ll begin with my favorite, National Night Out! It’s time to meet our neighborhood heroes and celebrate safety, unity, family and the meeting of new friends.

Music, good food, laughter, games … in sun or rain, it is always a good time, and it certainly is our favorite way of meeting the community. Our least favorite is from the back of a squad car, but that’s a different conversation.

This is our 39th year of bringing communities together and celebrating. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in the towns of Vail, Minturn, Edwards, Eagle, Avon and Basalt, plus additional community partnerships, have all prepared our famous block party and sincerely hope that you can make it. Specific locations are listed below.

For those who can’t be there, be sure to wave at your local patrol, who also may not be able to attend. Your smile will make their day!

While there are many elements that are similar to all block parties, a theme can make or break a gathering, and it must be family-friendly to accommodate the entire neighborhood. Holiday themes are always fun but gatherings that center on simply meeting and enjoying our neighbors can take place at any time.

Of course, it’s always good to just sit and converse, grilling burgers, franks and veggie kebabs, while trying to balance a plate of food and not spill your drink. After catching up, however, it can get a bit boring, so let’s think about some themes that could keep the event lively for everyone.

A dance party! Blast that music (the neighbors won’t complain because they are all there), and a microphone can turn it into a hilarious karaoke evening. Even when not a “dance party,” it’s always nice to have some music in the background, even if it’s just streamed from your phone to a speaker.

Popcorn and movie night. It’s ideal to have a projector that will stream to the garage door or side of the house, from your phone; but even bringing out an older large screen TV, with an extension cord to the garage, can make a small gathering fun, as neighbors bring assorted movie theater goodies to the “event” along with a lawn chair or blanket, and plenty of drinks to enjoy an old favorite film, or perhaps sports game.

A scavenger hunt. Perhaps everyone invited selects a letter of the alphabet and must photograph everything they find that begins with that letter, then shares the pictures with those at the party. Odd letters may select more than one. It can become quite hilarious, as people begin to rename places and items to suit their objectives. Then they must create a storyline (the more absurd and funny, the better) as they share their collection of photos. Even little kids can take part in this theme and they will love it.

Kids of all ages love parties with beach balls and bubble wands. It’s inexpensive, with lots of running around to exhaust everyone by the end of the evening.

A build-your-own ice cream sundae party, where neighbors each bring a favorite or most unusual flavor, and topping (fruits, syrups, sprinkles, nuts, etc).

Going online, you will find tons of ideas to liven up your block party, but remember, all that is really needed is a desire to get together and spend some time relaxing and having fun.

During the winter, due to weather, it is more challenging to get together with neighbors because we tend to drive in and out of our garages so we don’t see one another, thus months can go by without even a hello. Sharing our lives with the people that we share so much of everything else with (school, church, shopping, sports, etc.) is important to that sense of community that we all desire.

Enjoy your summer, and you can start by joining us at National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Events will happen at four locations from 5-8 p.m.

Little Beach Park & Amphitheater in Minturn

Hosted by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the town of Minturn, presenting live music (Pat Hamilton), free Rocky Mountain Tacos, Slapped WFP, ice cream treats, face painting and activities. Community partners will include: Vail Mountain Search & Rescue Group, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Mountain Youth, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Paramedic Service, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Starting Hearts, and more.

Freedom Park in Edwards

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Edwards Metro District are hosting free tacos/quesadillas from La Patrona Taqueria, Edwards Village Market and Swire Coca-Cola products. Entertainment will include: a “No Bull” mechanical bull, touch-a-truck, emergency equipment on display from the Eagle River Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedics, Colorado State Patrol 4C Troop, Vail Mountain Search and Rescue Group, Early Childhood Partners, and a special guest — Classic Air Medical helicopter flight paramedics.

Lundgren Theater in Gypsum

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the town of Gypsum, along with Mountain Recreation, are hosting free food and treats from Ekahi Grill, El Bajon CHURROS & Swire Coca-Cola products. Live music on stage by local Joe Hanley & The Workmen, a bounce house, face painting, touch-a-truck and equipment displays with Colorado State Patrol, Eagle County Paramedics Services, Gypsum Fire Protection District, ARFF Eagle County Aircraft Rescue, and Firefighting, U.S. Forest Service, Vail Health and Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, Mountain Youth, High Rockies Harm Reduction and a special guest appearance from the Army National Guard High Altitude Aviation Training Site team helicopter.

Triangle Park at Willits

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the town of Basalt, Basalt Police Department, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, and the Basalt Lions Club, are planning a fun evening with free food, drinks, giveaways, games, music, bounce houses, and more.

Eagle Police Department

Brush Creek Park & Pavilion from 5-8 p.m. Eagle Police Department and community partners are hosting free food, treats and family activities.

Vail Police Department

Vail Fire Station 3 at 2399 N. Frontage Road in West Vail from 5-7 p.m. Vail Police Department, LEIA (law enforcement community alliance), and community partners will be celebrating with a free BBQ, bounce house, and kids activities. Vail Police are encouraging Vail residents to bring their bicycles, or a photo of their bicycle’s serial number to register them with the Vail Police Department.

Avon Police Department

Three locations from 6-8 p.m.

The Aspens Community Park, 901 W. Beaver Creek Blvd.

O’Neal Spur Park in Wildridge, 2799 Old Trail Road

Eaglebend Apartments, 10 Stonebridge Drive

For more information, contact Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Community Affairs Officer Amber Barrett at 970-328-8512.

Learn more about National Night Out at NATW.org/about

Join your neighbors and the people who work at keeping you safe all year long, for an evening of fun, food, and entertainment … sharing it with the community you love. See you there!