Lake Creek Community Profile

Population: 10,266

Ages: 65+ (9%), 18 or less (22%), 5 or less (5.8%)

Number of Households: 3,035

Median household income: $82,945

Tucked into the southwestern edges of Edwards, Lake Creek is one of the most desired areas of the valley. Here, working farms and horse ranches co-exist with sprawling estates. Each property enjoys a distinct personality and perspective. The Lake Creek Valley feels a world away, but is situated just minutes from the shops and restaurants of Edwards, and an easy drive to Beaver Creek and Vail.

“Real estate here, from horse farms to modern architectural masterpieces, is limited only by your imagination.” – Kathleen Eck, Slifer Smith & Frampton

