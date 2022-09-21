2022 Vail Ski and Snowboard Swap set for Oct. 7-9

A photo from last year's Vail Ski and Snowboard Swap, which benefits Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

The annual Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap, presented by SkiPro and benefitting Ski & Snowboard Club Vail returns on Oct. 7, 8 and 9 this year. This swap is the best place to find everything for the upcoming winter, with a wide range of prices and gear to choose from.

The Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap runs on Oct. 7 from 3-9 p.m, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Those who wish to drop off their gently used winter gear before the swap can do so at the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail clubhouse on Sept. 28 from 3-6 p.m. or at Dobson Ice Arena (321 E. Lionshead Circle) on Oct. 6 from noon-5 p.m.

“We are very excited to be back in Vail,” said SkiPro’s Tom Tanner.

“This year we are bringing three semi-trucks worth of new skis, snowboards, clothing and accessories. We love supporting Vail and the surrounding areas, we have always enjoyed the people and this is a great opportunity to kick off the snow season.”

Tanner continued, saying, “Not only are we bringing over 1,000 skis and 500 snowboards, but we are bringing 30 ski and snowboard winter sports enthusiasts and professionals to help everyone with all their needs.”

Products available at the Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap will include everything from Alpine skis and snowboards to boots and bindings, as well as a large selection of winter clothing and accessories such as helmets, gloves and goggles. There will be a great selection of new and used products at this year’s swap. Used gear from the general public will be available at great prices. They only allow skis/bindings (non-indemnified bindings will not be accepted; these bindings must be removed from the skis to sell the skis), snowboards, snowboard bindings, ski and snowboard boots and lightly used winter jackets and pants.

For more information, including complimentary ticket sign-up, visit VailSkiSwap.com .