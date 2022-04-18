Bo Byram’s message to young players dealing with head injuries: “You’re not going to get through it on your own”

Bo Byram’s first public comments about his third attempted return to the Avalanche this season sounded unsettling.

“I don’t want to get too excited,” the rookie defenseman said on April 5 in Pittsburgh, hours before he suited up for the first time in three months with the Avs.

One week and three games later, Byram was still in the lineup, and still not feeling any concussion-related symptoms he has experienced on and off for more than a year. Not long removed from contemplating the potential end of his hockey career, Byram has renewed energy and an opportunity to chase a Stanley Cup.

It was a painful 12 months for the first defenseman selected in the 2019 draft — a can’t-miss prospect tormented by blows to his head. Byram’s only 20 years old, born four days after the Avalanche won its last Stanley Cup in 2001. But he feels like a veteran of pain.

