Dynafit trail running series continues with Vail Hillclimb Trail run in July

The Dynafit Vail HillClimb Trail Run is the third event in the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The 2022 Vail Recreation District trail running season continues on July 2 with the 44th annual Dynafit Vail HillClimb Trail Run . This race, which begins in Vail Village, is the third event in the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series . This iconic event, popular among locals and visitors, is presented by Vail’s Mountain Haus .



The Dynafit Vail HillClimb has been named the best trail race by Colorado Runner Magazine in 2006 and 2011. This race tests local, regional and national runners with a 7-mile climb from Vail Village to Mid-Vail. The climb will begin at 7 a.m. in Vail Village, next to Vail’s Mountain Haus, and finish at Mid-Vail after ascending over 2,200 vertical feet. Race participants will follow the historic gravel double-track route that has made this race a favorite among trail running enthusiasts.



Racers can pick up their race numbers or register ahead of time on Friday, July 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Vail’s Mountain Haus . Race day bib pickup will also be available at Vail’s Mountain Haus adjacent to the Covered Bridge starting at 6 a.m. Due to the early Saturday start, it is recommended you pick up your bib or register on Friday afternoon. Please park in the Vail Village parking structure ; parking is free in the summer. Racers then have a short walk to the race start.



Family members and spectators can ride Gondola One from Vail Village to the finish line at Mid-Vail from 7 to 7:30 a.m. free of charge. This is the only time the gondola will run for race spectators, and HillClimb spectators must pick up a ticket at the race registration table. Gondola One starts running for the public at 9:30 a.m., at which point the cost to ride is $50.



After finishing at Mid-Vail, participants can pick up their custom race T-shirt and refuel with Northside Kitchen donuts. The awards ceremony will take place at Mid-Vail with recognition of top participants in each age division. Every runner is entered to win great prizes from our sponsors and the drawing will take place following awards.



Visit VailRec.com/register and save on individual races by registering before race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races. Individual race cost is $36 pre-registered, $42 week-of and $50 day-of. Student rates are $25 pre-registered, $30 week-of and $37 day-of.

Race details are available at VailRec.com . For more information or to become a race series sponsor or a race volunteer, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .