Mikaela Shiffrin fifth after first run in Vermont

Mikaela Shiffrin powers past a gate during a World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday. Shiffrin was in fifth place after the first run with the second coming at 11 a.m. Colorado time.

With the first run in the books, Italy’s Marta Bassino leads Saturday’s World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, putting down a time of 49.05 seconds, followed by Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova (49.28) and Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin (49.34).

With France’s Tessa Worley recording a time of 49.40, Mikaela Shiffrin is in fifth place just 0.41 seconds off the pace. The second run of the race is at 11 a.m. Colorado time today.

For those not familiar with Bassino, 23, the Italian has five podiums on her resume — all third-place finishes — four in giant slalom and one in a combined.

Her most recent trip to the third step came in a GS in Kronplatz, Italy, on Jan. 15, a race won by Shiffrin, followed by Worley.

Shiffrin is racing on American snow this weekend for the only time this season as the World Cup has its first of two weekends in North America. (The ladies race in Lake Louise, Alberta, next weekend.)

In the three years that races have been in Killington, Shiffrin has always been in contention. She has finished fifth, second and fourth in the giant slalom the last three years in Vermont and is 3-for-3 in winning the slalom, which will be held on Sunday.

Given the windy conditions in Killington, according to the U.S. Ski Team, the start was moved down the course, which means a logjam atop the leaderboard.

Eleven racers were within 1 second of Bassino after the first run. The top 30 qualify for the second run which will be run in reverse order of the finish of the first.

This is what we call a crowded leaderboard.

The story will be updated.