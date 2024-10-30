Prep notebook: Eagle Valley football wins third-straight game

Eagle Valley defeated Rifle 21-0 last Friday in Gypsum. Keaden Lake (7) rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown and threw for 119 yards and another score in the victory.

Jennifer Huffman/Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley football team picked up its third-straight win with a 21-0 victory over winless Rifle on Friday. Junior Keaden Lake passed for 119 yards and rushed for 96 more to guide the Devils offensively while senior Logan Haffele and sophomore Max Street tallied 12 and 11 tackles, respectively. Eagle Valley improved to 5-3, dropping Rifle to 0-8.

Eagle Valley senior Dylan Zoller hauls in a touchdown pass against Rifle last Friday in Gypsum. Jennifer Huffman/Courtesy photo

Lake and Nathan Leeper each ran in a touchdown and Lake found Dylan Zoller through the air for another score. No. 18 Eagle Valley (5-3 overall, 3-0 league) hosts No. 6 Palisade (6-2 overall, 2-0 league) in a battle of undefeated 3A Western Slope squads on Thursday at 6 p.m. to close out the regular season.

Keaden Lake launches a pass during the Devils 21-0 win over Rifle on Friday. Jennifer Huffman/Courtesy photo

In other Eagle County football action, Hayden racked up 271 yards on the ground en route to a 34-8 win over Vail Christian on Saturday. The No. 21 Saints fell to 4-4 with the loss. Vail Christian closes out the regular season at home against Lake County on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

Kitz Petrovski jukes out a Rifle defender on a 35-yard reception during Friday’s game against Rifle. Jennifer Huffman/Courtesy photo

Soccer notes: Huskies and Gore Rangers set for playoff push

The Battle Mountain boys soccer team lost to Mullen 2-0 on the road on Saturday to end the regular season with a 10-4-1 overall record and 6-0 league mark. The No. 2-seeded Huskies open the post season on Thursday in Edwards at 4 p.m. against No. 31 Mead (6-6-3). Mullen will begin the 4A playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

against No. 31 Mead (6-6-3). Mullen will begin the 4A playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Vail Mountain School closed out the regular season with a 2-2 tie against Glenwood Springs on Saturday in Vail. The No. 10 Gore Rangers (5-7-3) open the 2A first round against No. 23 The Vanguard School on Nov. 1 at Jeffco Lakewood Memorial Field on Friday. The winner of that game will face No. 7 Jefferson on Saturday.

Volleyball notes: Vail Christian, Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain win final home games

Vail Christian defeated Hayden 25-18, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16 on its senior night on Friday and capped off the weekend with a sweep at Caprock Academy on Saturday to improve to 13-6.

Head coach Britney Branson said having the program’s three non-varsity seniors join the four varsity veterans on the court at the beginning of the game created a “special moment” for fans and players.

“Just the love and support from our school is pretty unique,” she said. “It was just an awesome night for our seniors.”

Four Saints — Jessie Allen (10 aces, 28 digs), Noelle Razee (11 kills, 10 digs), Betty Bartock (32 assists, 11 digs) and Mary McClarrinon (17 kills, 13 digs) finished the game with double-doubles. Olivia Zajac led the Saints with seven blocks and added nine kills as well.

“Jessie was phenomenal in the backcourt,” Branson said of her senior libero, who finished with a 2.7 serve-receive percentage. “She passed the best she’s ever passed in serve-receive.”

On Saturday, the Saints bolstered their RPI heading into the final week of the season, handing Caprock Academy (16-3) just its third loss of the year with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 sweep.

“(I) was really happy with how our team reacted and played based off of our game plan,” Branson said. “We had some effort plays that we’ve been practicing and just putting bodies on the floor, and it finally was happening.”

Bartok served up seven aces and Allen tallied 19 digs in the victory. Branson was impressed with the team’s communication and the connection between Tenley Brasington — who led the team with 16 assists — and McClarrinon, who notched 11 kills.

No. 14 Vail Christian closes out the season against North Park on Friday.

“I’m excited to get on the court and just keep working to get better each day,” Branson said.