Prep notebook: Saints win, Devils return; soccer playoffs moved

Kendelle Smith and Vail Christian volleyball move to 7-0 with an easy win over Hotchkiss on Thursday in Edwards. (Daily file photo)



Break up the Saints.

Vail Christian volleyball moved to 7-0 with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-7 slamming of Hotchkiss on Thursday night.

Vail Christian has the Biggest Week in the History of Saints Volleyball (yes, very much hyperbole, but still pretty darn important) next week. Vail Christian is at Hayden Tuesday, home for Soroco Thursday, at Vail Mountain Friday and at Meeker Saturday.

Devils volleyball scheduled to return

Your long national nightmare may be over. Portions of the Eagle Valley volleyball returned to practice Wednesday from a COVID quarantine.

If all continues on the correct path — everyone, knock on wood — the Devils (8-1) will play at Summit on Tuesday and conclude the regular season one week from Saturday at Glenwood Springs.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that Devils’ games against Battle Mountain, Steamboat Springs and the first meeting with Glenwood during their quarantine have been canceled.

Nonetheless, despite missing three games, the Devils are holding their position in the rankings for the postseason and are already eligible for regionals by having played eight matches.

Soccer playoffs pushed back

And now for a first, the soccer playoffs are delayed even before they’re starting.

In a nice touch for COVID days, the delay has nothing to do with contact tracing or testing. Major weather is in the forecast for this weekend and the start of next week. That doesn’t allow teams to finish their schedules in whatever state they are.

For example The Classical Academy is only playing six games this season. TCA is 6-0 in the clubhouse and ranked in third in the rating-percentage index, ahead of 10-0 Battle Mountain. This is a curious ranking on many levels.

CHSAA moved back the end of the regular season from Saturday to Monday, and ergo, the playoffs start on Thursday instead of Wednesday. Presumably, the bracket comes out Tuesday morning.

Battle Mountain still appears to be holding down a top four seed, important because that allows the Huskies to be home for the first two rounds of the playoffs.The Huskies are fourth in the RPI, No. 1 in Maxpreps.com and third in the coaches’ poll, the three indices that will be scrutinized before the 16-team field comes out.