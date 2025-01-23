Salomone: Knowing your knots

This blue runner ate a yellow and white Clouser tied on with a no slip loop knot.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Middle of winter in the Colorado high country can be a daunting place.

Lately, frigid cold has slid down the mountains and settled on the valley. River sections froze. Fly fishing seems like a distant desire for some fly anglers. Keeping connected to our passion sport from the comforts of a couch is something everyone benefits from regularly. So, why not take an unpleasant aspect of our sport and become more proficient?

Many anglers dread tying knots. The concept is taxing, tricky and complicated. With a little practice, however, knots quickly become just another aspect of the sport and not the subject of fear.

The tippet rack on my vest is often the subject of ridicule. What anglers do not understand is that when you ask me why I have so many tippet spools, they are really telling me they do not like tying knots and could not tie a functional leader together when the necessity arises. I know it is an “old school” skill to be able to tie a leader together. But I have saved many trips for clients and myself by being able to construct a functional leader in the field.

Being able to tie a knot quickly saves valuable time on the river. Good knot-tying skills boost confidence. An angler that holds confidence in the knots they tie land more fish and lose less flies.

Two types of knot are used regularly: twisted knots and jam knots. Jam knots tighten under pressure. Twisted knots can be untied but can also cut through the line under extreme tension.

Starting with the fly, I use two knots to attach my fly to the tippet. How much action — or loose movement — I desire dictates which knot I use. For most of my fly fishing, a clinch knot serves me well. Easy to tie and quick to complete, the clinch knot gets my nod of approval.

If I want more free movement, I use the no-slip loop knot, also known as a ‘lefty’s loop.’ This knot is also easy to tie and manipulate the line to create exactly the length of loop you desire. Precautions with the loop knot would be to keep the loop manageable. Too large of a loop can foul during casting and get caught over the dumbbell eye of a Clouser. A twisted loop prevents straight tracking when retrieved.

The author caught this snakehead on a deer hair popper tied on with a no slip loop knot and a uni-to-uni knot to connect leader to bite tippet. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

For connecting leader to tippet or to construct leaders, use a blood knot or uni-to-uni knot. Both are jam knots.

The uni-to-uni knot is my choice for tying on the water. The uni-to-uni knot is easy to tie in low light or less than ideal conditions. This knot has tag ends that extend at the ends of the knot, unlike the blood knot, where the tags extend from the middle of the knot. Both of these knots are only trusted when moistened and seated with tension to complete.

I use a blood knot for leader construction when indoors. This knot is more intricate to tie but very streamlined for easing through the guides with minimal contact. Have something to wet the knot before seating; a bowl of water is ideal.

Joe Mahler’s excellent illustrations and helpful information in his book take knot tying to the next level. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Word of caution if you work on gear inside: doors are the devil for fly rods and ceiling fans snap tips with the touch of a single fan blade. Beware.

An Albright special knot is used to join the fat fly line to a thin leader line. This is another jam knot to prevent the line from cutting through itself during extreme duress. Stronger than the nail knot that is used for the same purpose, the Albright knot carries more bulk as a result.

The nail knot requires the additional use of a knot tying tool. The nail knot is more streamlined than the Albright special knot. The smooth transition obtained from a nail knot slides through the rod guides more easily.

Never cut lines with your teeth. Modern materials have thick abrasion resistant surfaces that cause chips and micro fractures. Fancy nippers, handy line cutters on pliers or your mom’s finger nail cutters all perform a simple task. You do not need a one hundred dollar pair of nippers, but you do need to use a tool — not a tooth.

Six knots to practice and elevate your proficiency. Make good use of the cold. Sit back and relax. It is time to get to know your knots better.

The author makes an Eagle River release in warmer temperatures. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Michael Salomone has lived in the Eagle River valley since 1992. He started his professional guiding career in 2002 and currently guides for Vail Valley Anglers. He lives on the bank of the Eagle River with his wife, Lori, youngest daughter, Ella and a yellow Labrador named Poppy. His published writing has appeared in Southwest Fly Fishing, Fly Rod & Reel, Eastern Fly Fishing, On the Fly, FlyLords, the Pointing Dog Journal, Upland Almanac, TROUT, American Fly Fishing, USA Today Hunt & Fish and Fly Fisherman magazines.