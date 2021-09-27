SSCV Junior Cycling continues to excel locally and statewide

Emma Barsness, front, and Zosia Skiba compete at the Haymaker Classic on Saturday in Eagle.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Cycling Team, Vail Junior Cycling, wrapped up the Vail Recreation District Town Mountain Bike Race Series earlier this month with strong showings.

The series’ final races included the Camp Hale Hup, south of Red Cliff on Aug. 18, where SSCV took nine podiums with 11 top 10 finishes, and the Beaver Creek Blast on Sept. 8 in Beaver Creek, where SSCV athletes finished strong with 14 podiums and 16 top-10 finishes.

“It was a great summer season of training and competition for SSCV’s Vail Junior Cycling Team athletes,” said Dan Weiland, SSCV’s Nordic and cycling program director. “The ability for these athletes to be with coaches and friends in a safe outdoor environment throughout the spring and summer has value well beyond their sport as we continue to navigate a world-wide pandemic. Their hard work and commitment to the sport and to each other contributed to strong results, and more importantly, many personal bests.”

Following are top 10 results from SSCV racers at the final two events of the Vail Rec series:

Camp Hale Hup

1. Zander Coleman — Beginner Boys 8-10

2. Katie Lombardi — Sport Girls 11-14

1. Brady Mcbride — Beginner Boys 15-17

3. Alex Current — Men’s Sport

4. Andrew Lombardi — Men’s Sport

2. Tianna Bruce — Women’s Expert

3. Kyleena Lathram — Women’s Expert

1. Lucy Perkins — Women’s Sport

3. Keely Hendricks — Women’s Sport

2. Aiden Brown — Men’s Expert

4. Reiner Schmidt — Men’s Expert

Beaver Creek Blast

1. Zander Coleman — Beginner Boys 8-10

1. Mari Renick — Beginner Girls 11-14

1. Brady McBride — Beginner Boys 15-17

2. Katie Lombardi — Sport Girls 11-14

2. Keely Hendricks — Beginner Women

2. Andrew Lombardi — Men’s Sport

3. Alex Current — Men’s Sport

1. Emma Barsness — Women’s Expert

3. Kyleena Lathram — Women’s Expert

1. Lucy Perkins — Women’s Sport

2. Will Bentley — Men’s Expert

3. Aiden Brown — Men’s Expert

4. Vlad Shambarger — Men’s Expert

For a complete list of Vail Recreation District mountain bike race results, go to VailRec.com .

Before the finish of the Vail Recreation District mountain bike series, SSCV’s high school cycling team riders found themselves in the midst of the Individual Time Trial for the Colorado High School Cycling League. The time trial is a part of a four-part series where participants are timed in groups of four during a two lap race. The rider’s individual time trial results correspond to their placement in the 2021 category placement table. These categories include varsity, junior varsity, sophomore and freshmen.

Next up for the SSCV’s high school mountain bike team riders was the Haymaker Classic. The cross-country style race took place in Eagle on Sept. 25. SSCV riders took eight podiums and 12 top-five finishes.

Weiland said, “It is great to see so many high school athletes out riding and competing again. We are fortunate to be part of an incredibly talented pool of Colorado high school mountain bike athletes who are constantly raising the bar for each other across the state.”

Haymaker Classic results

2. Zosia Skiba — Varsity Girls

4. Emma Barsness — Varsity Girls

5. Tianna Bruce — Varsity Girls

1. Landen Stovall Varsity Boys

5. Keely Hendricks — JV Girls

2. Reiner Schmidt — JV Boys

3. Aiden Brown — JV Boys

5. Ben Suttor — JV Boys

2. Evalynn Skiba — Sophomore Girls

3. Stella Sanders — Sophomore Girls

1. Lucy Perkins — Freshman Girls

1. Andrew Lombardi — Freshman Boys

For a complete list of Colorado High School Cycling League results go to Coloradomtb.org

SSCV Cycling Team and Vail Bike Swap sponsors are Alpine Bank, Alpine Collision, Coleman Custom Homes, Forstl Realty and Kind Bikes and Skis.