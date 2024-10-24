Vail Christian spikers spoil Vail Mountain School senior night with sweep

Weston Phillips sets up Abby Adochio during the first set of Wednesday's game between Vail Mountain School and Vail Christian.

Forget the score — Wednesday’s rematch between Vail Mountain and Vail Christian was about high-quality action.

“It was good volleyball on both ends,” Saints coach Britney Branson said after her team secured a 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 victory in front of a full crowd delighted by long rallies, perfectly-placed sets, electrifying kills and diving digs.

“It was special seeing all the people I love come and support us,” said Tatum Wells, whose senior night was technically spoiled by the Saints’ sweep, a fact masked by the joy she exuded on the court.

“I’m glad I got to share it with (our) girls and the girls from Vail Christian,” Wells continued. “On every single point, someone did something great. I always make sure to point that out. … It’s just fun playing with — and against — your friends.”

Libero Tatum Wells is the lone Gore Ranger senior on the girls volleyball team. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Unlike the Oct. 1 meeting, where the Gore Rangers jumped out to early leads before falling in all three sets, the Saints controlled the court from the beginning, jumping out to a 17-6 advantage.

“Our big thing tonight was starting strong,” Branson said. “To take the lead and hold it.”

Vail Mountain School rallied to within seven, buoyed by the all-around play of Weston Phillips. Trailing 19-12 in the first, the sophomore swung into the middle of the court to jump-set Abby Adochio for a spike. After the ball sputtered off the net and nearly landed for the kill, the Saints recovered, allowing Tenley Brasington to feed Mary McClarrinon, who rifled one the other way. Wells dug it out, but the force of McClarrinon’s hit sent the ball into the rafters. The sequence was a microcosm of the entire night: exciting play from both sides, crammed into a packed gym that felt a little too small to hold all the good vibes.

Vail Christian junior Betty Bartok executes a drop shot during the second set of Wednesday’s win over Vail Mountain School. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“This is the rival, so it’s fun to see the packed house on both ends,” Branson said. “They all know each other, love each other.”

“It was nice to have our community to come and support us,” Phillips said regarding the crowd, mostly adorned in pink for the team’s ‘Dig Pink’ event, which sent ticket proceeds to the Shaw Cancer Center in Edwards. Phillips said the jump serve — incorporated last week — has provided a challenging twist and keeps her teammates on their toes.

“I feel like I’ve been able to understand and adapt to my teammates’ playing styles,” Phillips said. “This is a new position for me on this team, so being able to work and adjust to those players is really cool because it allows them to grow, too.”

Phillips felt her team showed massive improvement from the match three weeks ago.

“I think it was very different from last time we played Vail Christian,” she said. “In past games, sometimes our energy gets down, but I felt like we pushed hard.”

Vail Mountain School rocketed out to an 18-12 advantage in the second, but a serving run by Olivia Zajac instigated a critical 8-0 Saints run en route to the 25-20 victory. Vail Christian’s own maturation was front and center during the proverbial turning point. Composure, anticipation and effort — highlighted by a hustling dive by Jessie Allen to keep an extended rally alive — were all emphases coming off fall break.

“We weren’t doing that two weeks ago and that’s something we’ve been really working on,” Branson said of her libero’s hard-earned point. “As soon you give up on the play and stop, no matter how far it is, you’re showing them that was easy. If you put a body on the floor, you’re making them think, ‘OK, need to try harder next time because that was close.'”

Allen also put the Gore Rangers away in the third.

“Jessie was serving phenomenally,” complimented Vail Mountain coach B.J. Aguilar. “We just couldn’t get them. It didn’t really matter who was in the right position or not. Those serves were tough.”

While McClarrinon did her usual thing, leading Vail Christian with nine kills, Noelle Razee bolstered the Saints offense with seven kills of her own to go along with a .273 hitting percentage. The senior peppered the Gore Rangers with a variety of shots — tipping, taking the setter out, hitting off the block, going deep and incorporating her signature cut shot.

“She had some great momentum plays,” the coach stated. “That was probably Noelle’s best night I’ve seen.”

Vail Mountain School (3-13) faces another stiff challenge with league-leading No. 4-ranked Meeker (13-3) coming to town on Friday. The No. 16 Saints (11-6) host Hayden (6-12) at 6 p.m. on Friday as well.

When asked what his goals for the team are in the final week of the regular season, Aguilar answered, “I would love to see them finish the season happy,” before adding that the team will miss “their leader,” Wells, next year.

“I think they’re in good hands,” Wells said. “We have a great coaching staff and the girls, they’re going to be great — I’m excited to watch them.”