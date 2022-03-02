Campers experience the many activities of Vail’s unique alpine setting in an engaging and inclusive environment. Campers tailor their day by choosing from a wide variety of sports, art and science activities or special outings.

Category

Adventure (Single- or multi-day)

Organizer

Vail Recreation District

Ages

5 and entering kindergarten to 12

Location

Red Sandstone Elementary School, 551 N Frontage Road W, Vail

Dates

6/13/22 – 8/16/22

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$70 per day nonresident or $60 per day VRD/Eagle County student (discounts and scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-479-2292

Email: community@vailrec.com

Website: vailrec.com