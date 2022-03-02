Camp Vail
Campers experience the many activities of Vail’s unique alpine setting in an engaging and inclusive environment. Campers tailor their day by choosing from a wide variety of sports, art and science activities or special outings.
Category
Adventure (Single- or multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
5 and entering kindergarten to 12
Location
Red Sandstone Elementary School, 551 N Frontage Road W, Vail
Dates
6/13/22 – 8/16/22
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$70 per day nonresident or $60 per day VRD/Eagle County student (discounts and scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-479-2292
Email: community@vailrec.com
Website: vailrec.com