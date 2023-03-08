Challenger International Soccer Camp: Half Day
Challenger Sports industry experts have crafted an approach that uses methodologies from all around the world to truly reflect the global nature of the sport today, using age-appropriate practices to help players develop at their own pace, learn new skills and become all-round better players.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
6-16
Location
Ford Park, 530 South Frontage Road E., Vail
Dates
7/10/23 – 7/21/23
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$225
Contact Info
Phone: 970-479-2280
Email: sports@vailrec.com
Website: vailrec.com
