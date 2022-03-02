Chrysalis Circle: Girls Empowerment Through Nature

This program guides young women on a journey to discover and connect to their core being, find their authentic voice and gain confidence through adventures in nature — kayaking, rock climbing and hiking. Girls build courage, confidence and resilience while also learning powerful life skills for navigating drama, bullying, relationships and communication in the teen years and beyond. They discover their intimate connection to nature and their place in the complex web of life.

Category

Adventure (Multi-day (one overnight TBD, based on COVID))

Organizer

Women’s Empowerment Workshop

Ages

Entering middle and high schools

Location

Eagle

Dates

6/27/22 – 7/30/22

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$450 (partial scholarships available)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-5472

Email: susie@womenempower.us

Website: womenempower.us