Chrysalis Circle: Girls Empowerment Through Nature
This program guides young women on a journey to discover and connect to their core being, find their authentic voice and gain confidence through adventures in nature — kayaking, rock climbing and hiking. Girls build courage, confidence and resilience while also learning powerful life skills for navigating drama, bullying, relationships and communication in the teen years and beyond. They discover their intimate connection to nature and their place in the complex web of life.
Category
Adventure (Multi-day (one overnight TBD, based on COVID))
Organizer
Women’s Empowerment Workshop
Ages
Entering middle and high schools
Location
Eagle
Dates
6/27/22 – 7/30/22
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$450 (partial scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-5472
Email: susie@womenempower.us
Website: womenempower.us