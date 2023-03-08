 Teen Climbing Camp | VailDaily.com
Teen Climbing Camp

News News |

Adventure Travel Guides International and Eagle Climbing + Fitness are teaming up to offer a unique and unforgettable beginner/intermediate climbing camp for teens in Eagle County. Campers begin with indoor climbing on Monday and take their skills outdoors on real rock on Tuesday and Wednesday, with top-rope climbing, bouldering, belaying, rappelling and tons of fun.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Eagle Climbing + Fitness

Ages

12-18

Location

Eagle Climbing + Fitness, 700 Chambers Ave., Unit 7, Eagle

Dates

6/27/23 – 8/3/23

Number of sessions: 3

Cost

$250

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-0893

Email: info@eagleclimbing.com

Website: eagleclimbing.com/youth

