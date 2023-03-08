Teen Climbing Camp
Adventure Travel Guides International and Eagle Climbing + Fitness are teaming up to offer a unique and unforgettable beginner/intermediate climbing camp for teens in Eagle County. Campers begin with indoor climbing on Monday and take their skills outdoors on real rock on Tuesday and Wednesday, with top-rope climbing, bouldering, belaying, rappelling and tons of fun.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Eagle Climbing + Fitness
Ages
12-18
Location
Eagle Climbing + Fitness, 700 Chambers Ave., Unit 7, Eagle
Dates
6/27/23 – 8/3/23
Number of sessions: 3
Cost
$250
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-0893
Email: info@eagleclimbing.com
Website: eagleclimbing.com/youth