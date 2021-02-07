Avon seeking mural artists for project at rec center

The town of Avon is looking for mural artists to apply for a project at the Avon Rec Center. (Town of Avon, Special to the Daily)



The town of Avon is seeking mural artists or artist teams to apply for the Avon Recreation Center Mural Project, with a goal of creating a significant landmark, focal point and gateway between the east entry to Nottingham Park and the Main Street Mall, while inspiring community, conversation and connection.

“We are seeking a design that will delight people with a unique and cheerful character representative of the mountain lifestyle,” said Danita Dempsey, culture, arts and special events manager for Avon, in the call for mural artists.

Applicants may apply through Feb. 22 online. Visit Avon.org.

“The enhancement of public places by integrating the creative work of artists improves the pedestrian experience and promotes vibrancy, creativity and livelihood in the community,” the town said in the announcement. “The presence of and access to public art enlivens public areas and their grounds and makes them more welcoming. It creates a deeper interaction with the places where we live, work, and visit. Public art illuminates the diversity and history of a community, and points to its aspirations for the future.