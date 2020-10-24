“Bachelorette” Trista Sutter aims to better herself and others with new podcast

The star of the first season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” is ready to hit the airwaves again, this time doing podcasts. Trista Sutter has enjoyed being a wife to husband, Ryan, and mother to their two children, Max, 13 and Blakesley, 11 but the hockey and dance mom realized it was time to make a move.

“As much as I’ve enjoyed being a mom the past 13 years, I love it, it’s to the core of who I am, I feel like it’s really important for any parent out there to have something for yourself and I wanted to do something positive,” Sutter said.

Sutter had thought about doing a podcast for a few years but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 quarantine that it became clear to her what the topic could be.

“There was one day during quarantine when my 13-year-old son, Max, was really upset and we got into an argument. He was crying and I was angry and to this day I don’t even remember what we were fighting about. But, what I took away from that was ‘Trista you need to try to be better.’ I was super stressed out, like many people during quarantine, I was depressed, I had a short fuse and I was so negative. That’s when it hit me, the word ‘better’ could be the topic where I could talk about anything,” Sutter said. “That’s when I decided to move forward with doing a podcast.”

Sutter wanted the podcast to cover a wide variety of topics. From dealing with social media and kids to cooking lasagna to becoming a better listener, Sutter is interested in hearing about how you want to be better.

“I’ve been reaching out to find people who have a great story. They don’t necessarily have to be an expert, but if they have a story that people can potentially learn from to better themselves, I’m all for it,” Sutter said.

Sutter feels like there needs to be more positivity in the world and expressed that sentiment in a book she wrote in 2013 called “Happily Ever After: The Life-Changing Power of a Grateful Heart.”

“This is a continuation of that book and I want the podcast to be a positive influence to anyone who listens to it,” Sutter said.

You can find Sutter’s show on Stitcher, Google, I Heart Radio or other methods of downloading podcasts. Search and subscribe to “Better, etc.” to follow Sutter and her guests each week.

“I hope to create a community that lifts each other up,” Sutter said.

On Tuesday, Sutter’s first guest will be none other than her co-star on “The Bachelorette” and husband Ryan Sutter.

“I wanted to give people more details about Ryan than what they saw on TV,” Sutter said.

Sutter will cover her husband’s recent career path changes. He’d been with the Vail Fire Department for 17 years and switched to the construction industry.

“Ryan studied architecture in college, his dad was an architect, he’s LEED-certified and he learned a lot about himself during this discovery period,” Sutter said.

Does Ryan go into the field of building homes or will he be drawn back to fighting fires? Find out in Sutter’s first podcast this Tuesday.