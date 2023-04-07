Become a community producer with free workshops at High Five Media

High Five Access Media offers free workshops to learn the basics of cameras and computer video editing so you can make video for local cable television and the Internet.

High Five Access Media, the Vail Valley’s nonprofit community access media center , is hosting free video production workshops this spring for aspiring filmmakers who want to learn how to create high-quality videos for television, social media, and online platforms.

The video production workshop series is suitable for all levels of experience, from beginner to novice to advanced. Community Producers have checked out High Five equipment for free to create serialized interview shows , feature-length travel documentaries and more .

High Five Media has also recently added a Volunteer Practice Night at the studio for any participants from this series of workshops to come in and practice their skills in a two-camera studio shoot. This workshop is offered at a time that’s most convenient for participants following the Camera Basics and Editing Basics workshops.

Newcomers should start by becoming a member and attending a virtual member orientation session. Membership is free to residents of Vail and Avon, $25 for other Eagle County residents, $40 for a family of four and $50 for local nonprofits. During orientation, members will learn more about what’s possible with membership.

Virtual Orientation – FREE

Tuesday, April 18, 2 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16, 2 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Mobile Video Workshop – FREE

Tuesday, April 25, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Learn how to use your smart device and maximize its capabilities to express your artistry through video. We’ll show you the basics of composing and exposing an image, as well as editing on the same device. This workshop is a great introduction to video production and High Five Access Media, and a springboard to other opportunities to hone your video production and media-making skills.

Please bring your Android or Apple device to the workshop.

Camera Basics – FREE

Tuesday, May 23, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

This workshop gives you the skills to get out there and start creating video. Learn how to compose and expose an image, get familiar with basic operations of our Canon cameras, select the right microphone to capture clear audio and mount cameras on a tripod to get a stable image. You’ll also get hands-on practice shooting footage that you’ll use to piece together a tutorial or short video in Editing Basics.

Editing Basics – FREE

Tuesday, May 30, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Want to learn the basics of computer video editing? This workshop is for you. We’ll show you how to navigate Final Cut X, piece together video clips with effective cuts, spice up your project with b-roll, lay down an audio track, create simple graphics, and export a final video for the web, social media or broadcast.

Volunteer Practice Night – Free[1]

TBD date & time when participants are available

This workshop is open to members who have taken Orientation and at least one of the following workshops: Mobile Video, Camera Basics, Editing Basics and Advanced Camera.

Come join us at the studio to practice your video production skills! We’ll assist you in a 2-camera interview and editing the footage. If you wish to practice editing on your own device or with software you’re already working with, you may bring those with you. We’ll also order pizza, so come hungry.

Advanced Camera Workshop – $40

Tuesday, June 20, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Take your camera skills to the next level. Learn advanced techniques to create amazing images using our DSLR video camera and accessories.

Registration and membership are required. Membership is limited to Eagle County residents or employees.

For more information, visit HighFiveMedia.org .