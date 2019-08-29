Gondola operations at Vail and Beaver Creek to ramp down after holiday

After Labor Day weekend, the gondolas at Beaver Creek and Vail will reduce to a weekend-centric schedule.

Jack Affleck | Special to the Daily

Labor Day weekend marks the end of daily lift service at Vail and Beaver Creek. This weekend is a prime time to take advantage of the activities at Epic Discovery and Adventure Ridge, along with hiking and biking trails for various ability levels before reduced offseason hours take affect.

After Labor Day, Gondola One in Vail Village will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 6-29. The Eagle Bahn Gondola in Lionshead will be open on from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 6-29. Epic Discovery activities will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. those same dates.

Beaver Creek will have the Centennial Lift open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only from Sept. 7-29.

The views from either mountain during the fall foliage season offer great photo opportunities, so planning for some on-mountain activities while the leaves are at their peak is a good way to enjoy the gondolas on the weekend.

For more information, visit http://www.vail.com and http://www.beavercreek.com. And speaking of lift access, don’t forget to buy your Epic Pass for the upcoming winter season at the lowest price. After Labor Day, the price of the Epic Pass will increase. View all the Epic Pass products at http://www.epicpass.com.