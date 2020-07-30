Heading to the Ford Amphitheater? Here are 3 tips to help your event experience go off without a hitch

The reduced venue capacity at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater leaves plenty of room for guests to social distance on the lawn and in the pavilion.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is hosting concerts and events again, but with social distancing guidelines, they’re not like they’ve been in years past. The 2,600-capacity venue is only selling 175 tickets to events including Hot Summer Nights, Bravo! Vail and Movie Night at the Amp. Every step of the way, ushers are available to help guests follow the venue’s policies and enforce them if anyone momentarily slips up.

Here are three tips from The Amp’s Director Tom Boyd for how to best enjoy live events at the venue.

If you reserved tickets for a show and can no longer attend, contact the box office.

With only 175 tickets available for each show, demand is far surpassing supply. Live events are a coveted experience right now, and The Amp wants to provide that to the maximum number of people possible, which is why it has implemented a waitlist for guests who were too late in reserving tickets.

“We’d rather get your ticket to somebody else than have you be a no-show. The experience is so valuable: there are people that are like, ‘please, please, please, give me a ticket,’” Boyd said.

When ticketholders that can’t attend contact the box office, the staff is able to release those tickets to people on the waitlist, getting more people in the doors for a safe and much-appreciated live expereince.

Bring clear bags.

Before COVID-19, many large venues nationally had implemented a clear bag policy to help with security. The bags are typically 12” x 12” and allow security to quickly check personal posessions without endangering staff or guest safety.

That’s even more important during the global pandemic.

“It’s based around the idea that we want a swift and touchless entry,” Boyd said.

Ushers are available to provide guests with clear bags in the event that they’ve forgotten.

Support local restaurants and concessions before and during your show.

The Amp uses a private, for-profit company to provide food and drink during shows. Naturally, without concerts, they’ve been financially struggling like venues and musicians. Concessions this year have been limited to help minimize person-to-person contact: prepackaged snacks, drinks and alcoholic beverages are available.

“Please be kind with your purchases and your tips,” Boyd said. “Consider supporting local restaurants on your way to and from. Eat before or eat after, and enjoy concessions while you’re here.