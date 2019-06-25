Jeff Austin, co-founder of Yonder Mountain String Band, dies after being put in medically induced coma

Jeff Austin performs “Rag Doll” during a Second Story Garage session at the offices of the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder in 2015.

Daily Camera file

Jeff Austin, the virtuoso mandolin player and singer known for his work with Nederland’s Yonder Mountain String Band and as a solo artist, died on Monday in Seattle, according to concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

No cause of death was given on Austin’s Facebook page, where updates on his health were posted over the weekend, but AEG Presents confirmed that the musician died after being put into a medically induced coma.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved family member, mandolinist, singer, songwriter and founder of The Jeff Austin Band and Yonder Mountain String Band,” said a statement posted Tuesday on Austin’s Facebook page. “He was son of Eileen Austin, husband to Devlyn and father to Lily Rose (12), Penelope (5) and Jude Patrick (2). He was a dear friend whose music touched the lives of so many, and will be sorely missed.”

