Meet Your Chef: Kyle Cox

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Kyle Cox is the executive sous chef at Grand Hyatt Vail.

Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy photo

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: Kyle Cox, executive sous chef at Grand Hyatt Vail

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I have been in the valley since the spring of 2021. What brought me out here was the opportunity to enjoy the mountains and all of the outdoor activities

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: I was always the prep cook for my mom when we would host family and friends. At 16, I started cooking professionally and fell in love with the team aspect and precision.

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: I have worked for and with a lot of talented chefs over the years and I have extracted as much knowledge as possible. I have also been a fan of Daniel Humm, Thomas Keller and David Kinch throughout the years.

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: Cardamon. Not only my favorite but I feel it is under utilized

Kyle Cox moved to the Vail Valley in 2021 and not only enjoys his work but the beauty and outdoor activities all around him.

Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy photo

Q: Favorite protein?

A: I love braised meats so lamb shank is one of my favorites.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: This is a hard one to narrow down because all fruits and vegetables have their place throughout the seasons, but for fruit I like melon in the summer when it is perfectly ripe. For vegetables I like to work with beets, rhubarb and Swiss chard a lot.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Potatoes for sure. I am not sure if it is my Irish heritage or their versatility. Puree, gratin, rosti or just a French fry, I love them all.

Kyle Cox started out his culinary career helping his mom out in the kitchen.

Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy photo

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: I like to cook in my Instant Pot a lot at home and I generally make tacos or curries. They always hit the spot after a day outdoors.

A: Is there anything else about you we should share?

Q: Just that I love living in the valley and the people as well. Even after two years I am taken back by how lucky I am to live in such a beautiful place.