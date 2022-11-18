Meet Your Chef: Pascal Coudouy at Grand Hyatt Vail
Get to know your Vail Valley Chefs
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?
A: Pascal Coudouy, and I am the executive chef at Grand Hyatt Vail.
Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?
A: I have lived in the valley for 22 Years. I came here in 2000 with my family to be the executive chef at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek.
Support Local Journalism
Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?
A: In France, my family owned a very well-known butcher shop. I would go with my father to deliver products to local restaurants. When we did deliveries, I was able to see the back of the house and kitchens and thought ‘wow, this looks like fun and something I would like’… and now here we are!
Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?
A: A couple of chefs in France who worked in famous places like Chez Maxim and La Tour d’Argent inspired me.
Q: What’s your favorite spice?
A: Le piment d’espelette – a spice from the south of France.
Q: Favorite protein?
A: Hard to say, they are all good. But I’ll say duck, because you cannot go wrong with a good duck confit.
Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?
A: I love anything seasonal.
Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?
A: Pasta carbonara, roesti potato, truffle risotto
Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?
A: Roasted chicken and mashed potatoes
Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?
A: I am very happy to be back in the kitchen and hope to make Grand Hyatt Vail a place for locals as well as tourists to enjoy.
See more