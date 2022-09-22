Meet Your Musician: Kory Montgomery

Montgomery has been playing in the Vail Valley for about five years and calls Shakedown Bar in Vail Village his home bar.

John-Ryan Lockman/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: Kory Montgomery

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: The quote I like to use is, “A backwoods orgy of blues, funk, jazz fusion that leaves the listener drunk, horny and looking for a fight”…. with all of that said, rock ‘n’ roll!

Montgomery’s latest release, “Life” just came out on Friday. It was co-written by Jeff Franca and Kramer Kelling and recorded by Kory, Franca, Kramer, Scott Rednor, Michael Jude and Joey Porter.

John-Ryan Lockman/Courtesy photo

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: Drums, bass, organ, guitar and more guitar!

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: I just recently moved from Denver to the Vail Valley, but have been performing in Vail for the past five or so years. I have been fortunate enough to play frequently at Shakedown Bar and consider it to be a place I have developed my band over the years.

Montgomery feels like Colorado has some of the best music venues in the country.

John-Ryan Lockman/Courtesy photo

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Shakedown Bar is home for me in the valley, but I have been fortunate enough to play many venues including the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Avon Live! at Nottingham Park and ShowDown Town at Centennial Park in Eagle.

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: I feel everyone is pretty lucky to have a venue and staff as good as the Ford Amphitheater…For a considerably small community, what an amazing venue to have in Vail. Colorado has some of the best venues in the country, in my opinion.

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: As long as it’s good music, I am into it. I like to say “What day is it?” to that question. Currently, I am listening to Mac Miller and B.B. King. I love all ranges of music, as cliché as that may sound.

“Life,” the third song release just this past Friday is on the locally-based Go MAPS Music label.

John-Ryan Lockman/Courtesy photo

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: There is an amazing community of musicians and industry professionals throughout the valley…I feel the difference here is there is a community behind the music and people involved.

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: We like to throw a party everywhere we go. That’s the goal…play for the people. You gotta believe! We are a blues/funk influenced rock ‘n’ roll band with harmonies and demanding lyrics.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: Check out the website: KoryMontgomery.com. I just released the third song off of the Go MAPS Music label. It was co-written by Jeff Franca and Kramer Kelling and Franca, Kramer, Scott Rednor, Michael Jude and Joey Porter helped me record it. MAPS is Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society, a local nonprofit that supports artists in the music industry. Check it out at GoMAPSMusc.org .