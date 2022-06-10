Meet Your Musician: Tim and Kristine Duo

The Tim and Kristine Duo play at Sapphire Point in Summit County with Lake Dillon as a backdrop.

Tim and Kristine Duo/Courtesy photo

Q: What is your stage/band name?

A: Our band name is Tim and Kristine Duo.

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: We perform classic, soft rock harmony songs from the ’60s and ’70s

Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?

A: Tim is on acoustic guitar and vocals, Kristine adds elegant lead vocals, harmony and percussion.

Q: How long have you been performing in the valley?

A: The Duo has been playing around the valley for over three years.

The audience can expect to hear songs from John Prine, Emmylou Harris and Bob Dylan.

Tim and Kristine Duo/Courtesy photo

Q: Where in the valley have you performed?

A: Venues we’ve played include: Arrabelle Tavern, Cordillera, Minturn Saloon, Minturn Summer Concert Series, Kirby Cosmos, Vail Village outdoor events, Beaver Creek Summer Events, Drunken Goat, Benders Southside and Ein Prosit. The Duo is perfect for rehearsal dinners, private parties, wine tastings and business events. This summer, we are performing at Beaver Creek Plaza every Friday and Saturday afternoon through September.

Q: What’s your dream venue (in the valley or otherwise)?

A: Dream venues would have to be Grand Ole Opry, and locally, the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Q: What other styles of music do you (and members of your group) listen to?

A: We are big fans of folk and songwriting greats like John Prine, Emmylou Harris, Bob Dylan, Lennon and McCartney, Jim Croce, Allison Krause, Gillian Welch, Paul Simon — it’s a big list. The local music scene here in the Vail Valley hosts some amazing musicians and bands that we have had the pleasure of joining on stage.

Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you’ve played?

A: Thanks to the Vail Valley Foundation, our production professionals and the attraction of Vail/ Beaver Creek as a world-class resort, this valley attracts top musical talent who visit and keep coming back. It’s cool to know that you’ve performed on the same stages as Bob Dylan, Dickie Betts, Warren Haynes and Bob Weir.

Kristine Bullock ran into Tim at his solo show in her neighborhood. He invited her on stage to sing “Angel from Montgomery” and they started to perform together after that.

Tim and Kristine Duo/Courtesy photo

Q: What can the crowd expect from one of your performances?

A: Our audience can expect a different vibe from the carefully chosen classic songs and beautiful voices.

Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows?

A: Find us online on Facebook: timandkristineduo and on Instagram: @timandkristineduo

Q: Anything else we should have asked, anything else you’d like to share?

A: Kristine Bullock majored in music at Bucknell University, and serendipitously ran into Tim at his solo show in her neighborhood. He invited her on stage to sing “Angel from Montgomery,” and the rest is history. “Being able to share my love of music again has been such a joy, and collaborating with Tim on new, fresh ways to interpret classic songs has certainly helped to fulfill my creative spirit,” Kristine said.