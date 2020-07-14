Now Showing: 4 ways to see movies in the Vail Valley this summer

The first-run movie industry is on a forced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still ways to get out in the Vail Valley for a cinematic experience. You might not be seeing the latest and greatest from Hollywood’s biggest studios, but you might rekindle love with an old favorite, or finally see something that’s been on your list for ages.

Here are four ways to see movies in the Vail Valley this summer.

Blue Starlite Drive-In

The Blue Starlite Drive-In is located in Minturn.

Location: Minturn

Now showing: The drive-in, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, shows cult classics like “Spaceballs,” “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Sandlot,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Princess Bride,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Back to the Future,” and even a “Grease” singalong.

Concessions: Available, and can be purchased with tickets to increase social distancing.

COVID policies: Open hatchback and truck bed viewing is not available at this time. Guests must stay in their cars at all times, unless using the bathroom, which is available to one person a time wearing a mask. Car windows can only be 25% open if not wearing a mask inside the vehicle. Guests are allowed to run air conditioning/heat in the car.

For showtimes and more information, visit bluestarlitedrivein.com/high-rockies-co.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater kicked off its summer event schedule on Saturday with Movie Night at The Amp, taking place on Saturdays through at least August. Attendees were required to wear face coverings upon entering and exiting, as well as common areas, but were able to relax on the lawn during the movie without masks. The Amp summer schedule also features live music, including the free Hot Summer Nights series on Tuesdays.

Location: Vail

Now showing: Every Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m., The Amp will show family-friendly movies on the lawn. The series started with “Trolls World Tour.” Right now, “Remember the Titans” is scheduled for July 18 and Teton Gravity Research’s new mountain bike film “Accomplice” screens on July 25. Additional films will be announced soon. Tickets are in limited supply and go on sale 10 days in advance of the show online at 11 a.m.

Concessions: The Amp is offering a revised snack and drink menu, but guests are still able to bring in commercially-sealed, non-alcoholic drinks and empty water bottles.

COVID policies: All bags must be small clutch purses, not larger than 5”x8”, or clear 12”x12” bags. Groups must practice social distancing and wear masks in all areas until seated. Read more here.

See calendar updates at grfavail.com.

Nottingham Park

Location: Avon

Now showing: Lakeside Cinema events begin at dusk, around 8:15 p.m., on Fridays through August. Families are welcome to bring picnics and blankets/chairs for the movie. “Due to copyright issues, we can’t tell you what movie we’re showing,” the Avon website said, “but they’re all PG-rated.”

Concessions: Bring your own, or support a local restaurant by bringing in takeout.

COVID policies: Maintain social distancing in the park and space out seating so that 6 feet of distance can be maintained between groups. The lawn is quite large.

Get more information at avon.org.

Riverwalk Theater

The Riverwalk Theater in Edwards is also offering takeout in addition to socially distanced movie screenings.

Location: Edwards

Now showing: The theater is showing classic films and family favorites until new releases come back. Selections change each week. Past films have included: “Kill Bill: Vol: 1,” “The Truman Show,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “School of Rock” and “Minions.” This week it is showing “Black Panther,” “Inside Out,” “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Goonies.” Go all out by reserving a private screening for up to 25 people: contact the theater for more information.

Concessions: The concessions stand is open, and the theater is also doing online ordering for takeout.

COVID policies: Guests are required to wear masks in all common areas. Guests are only allowed to sit in open seats: closed ones are used to enforce social distancing. Theaters are cleaned and sanitized 365 days a year and immediately following each show. “Our biggest theater holds 189 people and we currently have 50 open seats,” said Grant Smith, owner of the Riverwalk Theater. “Our other theaters hold 135, 135 and 106 respectively. The open seats in each of these theaters is 30, 30 and 25.”

See showtimes at riverwalktheater.com.