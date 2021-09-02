Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek, Vail Jazz Party, Los Lobos in concert, Gourmet on Gore and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/3/21

Beaver Creek Oktoberfest

Beaver Creek ushers in fall with three days of Oktoberfest fun including live music, stein-hoisting competitions, a best-dressed contest and more.

Beaver Creek/Courtesy photo

Oktoberfest is back at Beaver Creek this weekend and this kicks off what I call “dirndl and lederhosen season,” because it gives those who have these articles of clothing in their closet a chance to dress the part.

Beaver Creek has been hosting the annual oom-pah event on Labor Day weekend for over two decades and has perfected the recipe for fun. Beer, pretzels, music and a yodel here and there make it a must-do event for the entire family. A Kids Zone full of activities, arts and crafts will be set up near the lift ticket office. Competitions like stein hoisting, brat eating and best dressed with occur throughout the weekend, so match your skillset to the contest. For more information go to beavercreek.com/events .

Friday

4 p.m.- Keg Tapping Ceremony & Biergarten opens

4 -5:45 p.m. – Live Music by Rick Borger & The Average German Band

5:45 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Best Dressed Competition

6 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. – Stein Hoisting Competition

6:15 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Live Music by Rick Borger & The Average German Band

Saturday

11 a.m. – Biergarten opens

11 a.m. -12 p.m. – Live Music by Polka Mates

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Kids’ Zone open

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.– Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Bratwurst Eating Competition

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Live Music by Rocky Mountain Dutch Hop Boys

2:45 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Best Dressed Competition

3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

3:45 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Stein Hoisting Competition

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Live Music by HeartByrne: A Talking Heads Tribute

6 p.m. – Biergarten closes

Sunday

11 a.m.– Biergarten opens

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Live Music by Rocky Mountain Dutch Hop Boys

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Kids’ Zone open

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Bratwurst Eating Competition

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Live Music by Rocky Mountain Dutch Hop Boys

2:45 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Best Dressed Competition

3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – Live Music by The Helmut Fricker Band

3:45 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Stein Hoisting Competition

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Live Music by EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute

6 p.m. – Biergarten closes

Summer’s End in Avon

Close out summer at Summer’s End in Avon, which will host not only concerts, including a performance by Los Lobos, but also Standup Paddleboard races like the SUP Squatch multi-person SUP race on Nottingham Lake.

Town of Avon/Courtesy photo

Avon is winding down the summer with a bang! The inaugural Summer’s End celebration at the Harry A. Nottingham Park will feature recreational water sports and standup paddle board (SUP) competitions, a free outdoor movie, arts festival and live music including a concert with Los Lobos. And, drum roll please…the Cardboard Regatta returns to Nottingham Lake.

Lakeside Cinema has been showing movies on the big screen outside all summer long, but will show the last flick, Selena, on Friday. The Avon Art Festival opens on Saturday morning and will last through the weekend. Stroll through art before heading out on the water in a paddle boat or enjoy a game of beach volleyball or cool off with a dip in the lake.

On Sunday, the SUP races begin with all sorts of categories for adults and kids. Don’t miss the SUP Squatch event, where eight paddlers ride on one large paddle board at top speeds to earn bragging rights.

Nottingham Lake has been the place to be on Sunday nights. Each week a different band has played to help wind down with a great evening of live music at SunsetLIVE! This week there will be a double header of music with two bands talking the stage at Avon Performance Pavilion.

Speaking of music, Summer’s End will feature a free performance by legendary band, Los Lobos. The East-L.A.-bred band has been rocking audiences for almost five decades and will play a mix of their past hits and songs off of their latest album. Expect to hear a variety of genres such as rock-and-roll, R&B, surf music, mariachi, punk rock and country. For more information visit avon.org .

Friday

Lakeside Cinema featuring “Selena” around dusk

Saturday – Monday

Avon Art Festival Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday

12 – 1:30 p.m.: Paddle Battle SUP Race Individual Competition on Nottingham Lake

1:45 – 3 p.m.: Paddle Battle SUP-Squatch Team Race on Nottingham Lake

3:00 – 3:45 p.m.: Cardboard Boat Regatta on Nottingham Lake

3 – 5 p.m.: SunsetLIVE! on The Terrace at Nottingham Lake featuring Turntable Revue

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.: SunsetLIVE! on The Terrace at Nottingham Lake featuring Robby Peoples Band

Monday

3 p.m.: gates open to family fun like inflatable bouncy castles, jugglers, balloon artists food vendors, cocktails and more

4 – 5:30 p.m.: Opening act – Roka Hueka

6 – 7:30 p.m.: Headliner – Los Lobos

Gourmet on Gore

Gourmet on Gore brings delicious eats and pours of wine, beer and spirits to the streets of Vail this Labor Day weekend.

Gourmet on Gore/Courtesy photo

Gourmet on Gore returns to Vail with food, drinks, live entertainment and much more. This Labor Day event has been a staple on the Vail calendar for years and gives participants a chance to try bites from local eateries and pours from wine, beer and spirits companies. For more information, go to gourmetongore.com .

Friday

5 to 9 p.m: Food Trucks Al Fresco on East Meadow Drive

Live music will be provided by Spinphony

Proceeds from this event benefit the Vail Veterans Program

Saturday

9 – 10 a.m.: Gourmet Let’s Go presented by Audi – Summertime Community Yoga at the Solaris Plaza Lawn with Holly Horvath, courtesy of Gravity Haus. Bring your own mat, water and sunscreen. Refreshments will be provided after class. Space limited.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Open Air Tasting on Gore Creek Drive and Willow Bridge Road. Complimentary admission, pay-as-you-go for food and drinks.

Noon to 5 p.m.: Kids Culinary Corner – free arts and crafts in Vail Village

Sunday

9 – 10 a.m.: Gourmet Let’s Go presented by Audi – Yoga on the Green at the Mountain Plaza Lawn with Yvonne de Gorter of Yoga Off Broadway. Bring your own mat, water and sunscreen. Space is limited.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Open Air Tasting on Gore Creek Drive and Willow Bridge Road. Complimentary admission, pay-as-you-go for food and drinks.

Noon to 5 p.m.: Kids Culinary Corner – free arts and crafts in Vail Village

Vail Jazz Party

The 27th annual Vail Jazz Party celebrates the genre of music by bringing in the best performers over a five-day period in Vail.

Jack Affleck/Courtesy photo

The 27th Vail Jazz Party celebrates the end of summer and wraps up the Vail Jazz Festival series of concerts by bringing in the best names in the jazz biz to Vail. Jazz music will be heard virtually morning, noon and night at the Jazz Tent at Vail Square in Lionshead and at the Vail Mountain Marriott, also in Lionshead. Highlights include Wycliffe Gordon’s Nu Funk Machine Dance Party, Niki Haris’ Gospel Prayer Meetin’ and Late Night Jam Sessions.

In addition to the pros that come to town, the Vail Jazz Foundation has an educational component. Vail Jazz Workshop brings in a dozen of North America’s top teen talent and they receive scholarships for an intensive 10-day curriculum. The students get a unique opportunity to learn from and play alongside some of the best names in jazz music.

Check out vailjazz.org to look at the schedule and to purchase tickets. Festival passes are available as well as tickets to individual shows.

Live music at The Amp and Vilar

Acoustic guitar greats Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero return to Vail to play Friday night at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

This next choice asks the question: inside or out? We have two wonderful musical acts playing at two spectacular venues, one is indoors and the other is outdoors. The Vilar Performing Arts Center will host dual headliners Sierra Ferrell and Jackson Emmer while the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater will host guitar duo, Rodrigo y Gabriela. Both shows will be at 7:30 p.m.

Jackson Emmer is based down the road in Carbondale, CO and Sierra Farrell hails from her van, literally. Well, not so much anymore, she has settled in Nashville, TN after roaming around New Orleans and Seattle.

Jackson Emmer is a Colorado-based singer, songwriter and producer. He started his career as a singer in his early 20s but the dry Colorado air and long stints in the bars around Aspen wreaked havoc on his vocal cords by age 28. Emmer needed to rest his voice and be patient. In due time, Emmer’s voice came back and a new sound emerged. His work has been featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, American Songwriter, the Cannes Film Festival and 200-plus radio stations worldwide.

“Sierra Ferrell’s songs come with a wink and smile, channeling the romanticism, humor and heartache of 1940s country and jazz favorites,” said Owen Hutchinson, executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center, in a press release.

Ferrell has been singing most of her life, performing Shania Twain songs at the age of 7 in a West Virginia bar. She signed with Rounder Records in 2019 and settled in Nashville. Listen to a variety of genres mastered by Ferrell like jazz, country, cowboy music and a hint of the blues.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at vilarpac.org/jackson-emmer-and-sierra-ferrell.

Grammy-Award winning Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero will rock the audience at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater also on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The acoustic duo, who simply go by their first names, grew up listening to their parents’ music, which consisted of flamenco guitar, jazz and rock music. The pair also had a penchant for heavy metal, citing Metallica, Slayer and Megadeath as influences.

After not seeing much of a future for their type of music in Mexico City, the pair moved to Dublin, Ireland and developed a following there. From their early days of playing resort towns in Mexico to headlining major venues across the world, don’t miss this opportunity to see Rodrigo y Gabriela in an intimate setting like The Amp.

Opening up for Rodrigo y Gabriela is David Keenan, who grew up in Ireland and ran away as a teenager. After busking in the streets of Liverpool he was discovered in a video recording while performing an original song in the backseat of a taxi. Now he’s ready to take on the U.S. with this tour.

For tickets, visit grfavail.com/event/rodrigo-y-gabriela/