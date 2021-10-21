Pumpkin patches and scarecrows, skiing and snowboarding at A-Basin, a gear swap and fight night: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/22/21





Pumpkinfest

Head to Riverwalk to get your pumpkin and benefit Mountain Youth on Saturday.

Courtesy Photo

Still need to get a pumpkin? Head to Pumpkinfest at the Riverwalk Backyard this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick out a pumpkin and get into the Halloween spirit. Village Market in Riverwalk is once again donating pumpkins that can be purchased for $5 to benefit Mountain Youth.

Come for the pumpkins but stay for the fun. Dress your kiddos in their costumes (always a good idea to have a costume that allows enough room for a jacket or some layers underneath in case it is chilly outside) and take part in the yard games, face painting, bouncy castle, photo opportunities and more.

Proceeds benefit Mountain Youth, which serves the youth of our valley through collaborative ways through trusted leadership, inclusiveness, and positive youth development. For more information, go to mountainyouth.org .

Cupcakes and Canvas

Painting a scarecrow is this week’s project at Cupcakes and Canvas, a family-friendly event that lets everyone show their creative side.

Courtesy Photo

This Sunday’s Cupcakes and Canvas at Alpine Arts Center will follow an autumn theme. Sit back and get creative while painting a scarecrow and enjoying cupcakes from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The Alpine Arts Center in Riverwalk in Edwards makes it easy for you to get into the Halloween spirit and show your creativity. One of their instructors will guide you through the process of going from a blank canvas to creating the project of the day. The supplies and cupcakes are provided for $40 and beer, wine and champagne can be purchased for those 21 years old and older.

The classes are in person, but can be done virtually through Zoom, too. The cost for a virtual class is $25 but that doesn’t include supplies. Supply kits can be purchased through Alpine Arts Center.

Even if you feel like you don’t have a creative bone in your body, try out the class. You’ll be amazed at what you can come up with after following the step-by-step demonstration by the instructor. To sign up, go to alpineartscenter.org .

Arapahoe Basin is open

Arapahoe Basin opened up for the 2021-22 season on Oct. 17.

Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

While skiing and snowboarding may not be available at Vail or Beaver Creek yet, the 2021-22 season has already kicked off at some ski areas in Colorado. Arapahoe Basin opened on Sunday for its 75th season and is open seven days a week.

Wolf Creek in southern Colorado opened for the season a day before Arapahoe Basin, on Oct. 16, but is operating on weekends only until the next significant storm cycle.

At A-Basin, skiers and riders were greeted with donuts and high fives on Opening Day. Some were grilling out in the parking lot, and many were wearing costumes.

A-Basin has the Black Mountain Express lift operating and that provides access to High Noon, which is an intermediate run, and the Banana Park terrain park is open as well.

According to Al’s Blog, a blog by Alan Henceroth, chief operating officer for Arapahoe Basin, they hope to open the Lenawee Face, Dercum’s Gulch and Lenawee Mountain Lift next. Stay tuned to Al’s Blog and A-Basin’s social media accounts for the latest updates.

Advance purchase of lift tickets is required this year and at press time only intermediate skiing and riding terrain was available, so beginners, you may want to wait for a bit until terrain for your skill level opens up. For lift ticket information and more, go to arapahoebasin.com . Please note that uphill access is not available at A-Basin yet.

Alpine Quest Gear Swap

Look for deals on backcountry gear this weekend at Alpine Quest Sports in Edwards.

Courtesy Photo

Speaking of uphill travel, let’s talk backcountry gear. As the snow storms roll through the valley and snow starts to accumulate on the mountains, locals shift their focus from biking and hiking to skinning up the mountains and thoughts of backcountry adventures. If you are in need of gear, stop by Alpine Quest Sports in Edwards for its annual gear swap this weekend.

Buy and sell gear, and even find brand new equipment on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find everything from AT (alpine touring) gear, telemark equipment, and split boards. Whether you need the whole setup or just boots and bindings, seek out what you’re missing and add a few things to your winter sports quiver.

If you are hoping to sell gear, drop off your gently used goods any time before 6 p.m. on Friday. No regular downhill or snowboarding gear is allowed at this swap. If you sell your gear, you can choose to get 100% of the selling price in store credit, or 70% of the selling price in cash.

For more information, call the shop at 970-926-3867 or check out the event Facebook page .

Fight night in Vail

Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to Vail with a bout between Josh Fremd and Renato Valente on Friday night at Dobson Ice Arena.

Jerry Chavez / Legacy Fighting Alliance

Professional Mixed Martial Arts returns to Vail on Friday night when Legacy Fighting Alliance brings knockout artist Josh Fremd and Renato Valente to the Dobson Ice Arena for a Middleweight Showdown.

This is the third time the Legacy Fighting Alliance has brought an event to Vail. LFA is a professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion group that gives rising stars and top contenders the opportunity to prove their talent to fans and leaders in the industry.

Fremd is a western Pennsylvania native who recently moved to Colorado to train at Factor X Muay Thai in Englewood, CO and has since become quite the force to be reckoned with, beating out Lamar Gosey, Antonio Jones and Bruno Oliveira in recent events. He is the reigning 2020 “LFA Male Fighter of the Year.”

Valente hails from Brazil and earned his first LFA main event spot after defeating Chibwikem Onyenegecha, who was a previously undefeated LFA star.

Many of the other fighters are regional, coming from Denver, Fort Collins and Albuquerque, NM.

Lineup:

Main Event | Middleweight Bout (185 lb.)

Josh Fremd (7-2) vs. Renato Valente (8-4)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb.)

Michael Stack (5-1) vs. Jackson Filho (4-2)

Women’s Strawweight Bout (115 lb.)

Pauline Macias (4-1) vs. Marnic Mann (3-0)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb.)

Jalin Fuller (5-0) vs. Ryan Charlebois (3-0)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb.)

Haris Talundzic (3-0) vs. Brock Smith (4-1)

Bantamweight Bout (135 lb.)

Dan Argueta (5-0) vs Rodney Mondala (6-3)

Reserved seating and VIP tables are still available. Doors open at 5 p.m., the first bout is at 5:30 p.m. and the Main Card is at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to lfatix.com . This will also be available to watch worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.