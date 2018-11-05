The Allman Betts Band set for Vail Snow Days
November 5, 2018
If you go …
What: The Allman Betts Band at Vail Sonw Days.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Fork Park concert venue.
More information: http://www.vail.com.
We've all heard of The Allman Brothers Band, but what about The Allman Betts Band? Made up of Devon Allman (the son of Gregg Allman) and Duane Betts (the son of guitarist Dickey Betts), The Allman Betts Band will play Vail Snow Days on Saturday, Dec. 15.
The band will bring a slew of their own original music, and will also play classics by The Allman Brothers Band and Gregg Allman to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original band.
The band also included Berry Oakley Jr., Johnny Stachela, R. Scott Bryan and John Lum. Betts and Oakley's father both were members of The Allman Brothers Band and Bryan has previously performed with Sheryl Crow.
The band plays blues and rock music, drawing heavily from the original Allmans.
The Allman Betts Band will open for Snow Days headliner Shakey Graves beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Park concert venue.
