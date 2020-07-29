Trace Bundy unites worldwide audiences through live streams, plays at Vilar Center Thursday

Trace Bundy’s music career normally takes him to venues worldwide. He’s played sold-out shows in 28 countries at diverse music venues: high-tech performance halls in South Korea and Italy, to remote villages in Zimbabwe and Guatemala.

And he might be one of few artists with actual tour dates on the horizon. But as he flies to most of his gigs, he has no idea if he’ll actually get to play.

“In September, I’m supposed to play in Budapest, Hungary and Warsaw, Poland. Neither of those have canceled but I might not even be able to make it into Europe.”

But the Colorado-based artist will play at the Vilar Performing Arts Center for the Ghost Light Sessions, the virtual concert series that is also selling tickets for live audiences, on Thursday, July 29. The show and the stream starts at 7 p.m. at vilarpac.org/streaming.

Trace Bundy taught himself guitar as a child and music theory as he got older. He said his understanding of music theory is based around why certain notes sound good together.

Special to the Daily

With the other live streams he’s done, that same international spirit has persisted. Some of his fans in Europe set alarms for the middle of the night their time, just to watch Bundy’s virtual set. It’s special to have fans from around the world in the same place, at the same time, enjoying the same music.

Even still, he’s like many other musicians that agree that audiences are key to performances.

“My shows are really interactive with the audience, telling a lot of stories, a lot of jokes. To do that to a blank screen with no interaction is really hard for me,” he said. “That’s why I’m so excited about the show on Thursday.”

To craft his set, Bundy’s drawing from the setlist he played at the Vilar in 2018. He was part of the Underground Sound series, which brings up-and-coming artists to the Vail Valley.

“It’s going to be a really fun night,” he said.

To access the stream, head to vilarpac.org/streaming or the VPAC’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.