Tribal Seeds performs at Agave in Avon on Sunday

Tribal Seeds has become a frontrunner in the genre and has performed with a wide variety of musical acts.

Tribal Seeds is performing at Agave in Avon on Sunday, Feb. 16. Doors will open at 9:30 p.m. for the 21 and up show.

From San Diego, California, award-winning reggae group Tribal Seeds have become known for their refreshing mixture of spiritually driven rock and reggae.

Originally started by brothers, Steven Rene Jacobo (lyrics, vocals, guitar) and Tony-Ray Jacobo (producer), the band now boasts six members, including: Victor Navarro (bass), Ryan Gonzo (guitar, vocals) and Luis Castillo (keys, vocals).

Tribal Seeds’ unmatched musical talent and authentic sound has brought them to the forefront of the genre. The band’s debut, self-titled album came out in 2008, and they followed that with “The Harvest” in 2009. In each respective year, iTunes named both albums “Best Of” in the reggae genre.

On July 19, 2011, Tribal Seeds dropped the EP “Soundwaves,” which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard reggae charts. The band notes that the album was inspired by their life experiences, being on tour and their desire to inspire youth to raise their voices and seek a higher consciousness.

On May 13, 2014, Tribal Seeds released their highly anticipated fourth album, “Representing.” The album notably features collaborations with some of the genre’s favorite stars: Don Carlos, Mykal Rose, Kyle McDonald of Slightly Stoopid, Vaughn Benjamin of Midnite, New Kingston and Maad T-Ray.

Tribal Seeds has toured throughout the United States as well as Mexico, Guam and Aruba. They have shared the stage with artists such as Dave Matthews Band, Jack White, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane’s Addiction, Skrillex, MGMT, Cee Lo Green, Jason Mraz, Sublime with Rome, Taking Back Sunday, O.A.R., The Wailers, Julian Marley, Stephen Marley and more.

Tickets for the show are $25 ahead of time and $30 on the day of the show. To purchase, go to agaveavon.com.