Trick-or-treating, costume contests, live music and more: Tricia’s Halloween Picks 10/29/21

Halloween is on Sunday but there are many events leading up to the holiday this weekend.

Julie Raach / Unsplash

It’s Halloween season and this weekend you’ll find everything from family fun to frightening events and activities up and down valley. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown.

FRIDAY:

Dia De Los Muertos at Maya

All month long, Maya restaurant at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon has been serving up a specialty cocktail and dessert to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos – Day of the Dead. Maya will be serving a Marigold Margarita, made with Patrón Reposado, fresh lime juice and a Cempaxúchil marigold syrup. For dessert, indulge in the Pumpkin Bread Cake made with caramel tacha pumpkin, orange blossom milk, spiced pepitas and topped with cinnamon ice cream. These specials will be served through Nov. 2. For more information, visit riverfrontdining.com .

Try a marigold margarita, one of the Dia De Los Muertos specials at Maya at the Westin Riverfront in Avon.

Courtesy photo

VooDoo Dance Party

Also at the Westin Riverfront, the VooDoo Dance Party will help you get some new moves to show off at area dance parties throughout the weekend. This class will be taught by local choreographer (and Vail Daily Live host) Meredith Kirkman. The class will take place at 4:30 p.m. at The Athletic Club at the Westin and Kirkman has come up with Halloween-inspired hip hop moves and a spooktacular mash-up of dance moves set to haunted classics. Wear a costume to class for a chance to win a prize and stay for the party afterwards. For more information and to register, go to athleticclubwestin.com .

Learn some new moves at the VooDoo Dance Party class at The Athletic Club at the Westin Riverfront in Avon.

Courtesy photo

Golden Dawn Arkestra Cosmic Disco Halloween

The Underground Sound concert series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center has the perfect band playing Halloween weekend. The Golden Dawn Arkestra will get the crowd ready for this festive holiday with their extravagant costumes, dancing and what they call intergalactic tunes. The Golden Dawn Arkestra usually has about a dozen musicians, dancers and entertainers on stage and in full costumes, so put on something special. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and tickets are $45 and it is also included in the Underground Sound pass. For more information, go to vilarpac.org .

The Golden Dawn Arkestra takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Courtesy photo

Bingo and Halloween Costume Contest at Red Lion

The Red Lion restaurant and bar in Vail will be hosting bingo and a costume party on Friday with bingo games starting at 8 p.m. Win prizes for bingo and for best costume. Learn more by visiting Theredlion.com .

Halloween Dance Party

The crew at Route 6 Cafe and Lounge has the place all decorated and ready to go for a night of moving and grooving with special guest Rawkn, Money 2 Burn and JDM.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three costumes and first place takes home $200, second place wins $100 and third place earns $50, so come dressed to impress.

Music (house music, trap, rap, dubstep, bass music etc.) starts around 8 p.m. and there’s no cover charge. Check out Route 6’s Facebook page for more details.

Saturday:

Town of Avon Costume Contest and Pumpkin Fun Run

Get your Halloween celebration started early and burn some calories before eating loads of candy this weekend with town of Avon’s Costume Contest and Pumpkin Fun Run. Head down to Nottingham Park and register at the Metcalf Cabin near the lake. The costume contest and fun run goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Prizes will be awarded to the best costumes. Refreshments will be provided and participants get a pumpkin and carving kit with their registration. For more information or to register in advance, contact Josh Auten at the town of Avon at 970-748-4059 or jauten@avon.org .

Science Spooktacular at Walking Mountains

Walking Mountains Science Center won’t be hosting its traditional Fright at the Museum, which will return in 2022, but they will have Science Spooktacular. On Saturday and Sunday, drop by the Avon Tang Campus for kid-friendly games and science experiments to celebrate the Halloween season. Visit them anytime during between 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. for activities like pumpkin bowling, dissolving candy corn and prizes. Feel free to don the costumes if you want.

Check out Science Spooktacular Storytime, brought to you by The Bookworm of Edwards on Saturday from 10-10:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. readers will share some of The Bookworm’s favorite spooky books. No registration necessary for this event and feel free to wear a costume to storytime, too. Go to walkingmountains.org for more details.

Scarecrow building at the Vail Public Library

Get crafty this Saturday at the Vail Public Library by building a scarecrow on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. The library will provide frames and art supplies, and the scarecrow’s clothes will be provided by Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Store. This activity is best suited for kids 5 years old and older and all children must be accompanied by an adult, but teens may work independently. Prizes will be awarded for the most unique and creative scarecrows. Please RSVP to Cricket Pylman at 970.479.2179 or CPylman@vailgov.com .

Fall Fun Fest with Mountain Life

Grab your costumes and head on out to 4 Eagle Ranch for a fun, festive fall event for the whole family hosted by Mountain Life Calvary Chapel. The Fall Fun Fest leaves the gory details at home and encourages non-scary costumes. From 1 to 4 p.m., take part in family friendly games, inflatables, ax throwing for adults and plenty of candy. There will be free cider and popcorn to munch on, too. For more information, visit mountainlife.church/fall-fun-fest .

The Fall Fun Fest, hosted by Mountain Life Calvary Church will be held at 4 Eagle Ranch outside of Wolcott.

Courtesy photo

Minturn Community Trick-or-Treating

Come trick-or-treat in Minturn this Saturday. Stop by Minturn Town Hall where they will not only be giving away candy, but also accepting golden tickets, which will be used to redeem special prizes. Golden tickets will be given out randomly at the new Helen’s House, located at 152 Main Street beginning at 5 p.m. The Minturn Fire Station will be handing out glow sticks and reflective bags. Go to Minturn.org for more information.

Rewind’s Rock n’ Roll Halloween

Local band Rewind will be playing classic rock tunes from the 70s, 80s and 90s under the marquee at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Wear your best 80s glam band costume or pick something with more of a Halloween theme. The band will be dressed up and hope you will be, too. For more information, visit Rewind’s Facebook event page.

Dress in traditional Halloween costumes or wear you best glam rocker outfit to Rewind’s Halloween concert.

Courtesy photo

Halloween Party at Agave

Agave in Avon is welcoming back live music this Saturday, which is also Agave’s annual Halloween party. Enjoy music from The Altitones and a plan to dress your best because there’s a $500 cash prize for best costume. More details can be found on Agave’s Facebook page .

Sunday:

29th annual Trick or Treat Street

The Vail Recreation District is hosting the 29th Annual Trick or Treat Trot on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. This free event lets kids ages infant through 10-years-old show off their contest while getting candy. Start at check-in booths in both Vail Village and Lionshead and costumed trick-or-treaters will be pointed in the direction of participating merchants. The Trick or Treat Trot takes place in rain, snow or shine, so dress accordingly. For more information, go to vailrec.com .

The 29th Annual Trick or Treat Trot will be held in Vail and Lionshead Villages on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Vail Recreation District / Courtesy photo

Beaver Creek Spooktacular

It’s baa-ack! The Beaver Creek Spooktacular returns to the village and welcomes you to take a spooky stroll around the shops and through the woods of Beaver Creek. Enjoy pumpkin carving in the village and trick-or-treating at stores from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to beavercreek.com .

Halloween Family Jam

Back for its second year is the Halloween Family Jam with the Shakedown Family Band in Vail and Lionshead Villages from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Let the kids enjoy the Trick or Treat Trot while the adults enjoy the live music. The two concerts will happen simultaneously, so head to both villages if you want to hear two different groups throughout that time frame. For more information go to shakedownbarvail.com .